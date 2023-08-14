Del Mare 1911 no dress more: green light to the agreement. From Luxottica to Allianz, gold clients are not enough. And Mediaset…

He did not make it Del Mare 1911, a Milanese company with a long history that sells prêt-à-porter men’s clothing and uniforms. In fact, the unitary procedure for settling the crisis in view of the presentation of a continuity plan was not successful. So a few days ago from Catherine Macchi judge of the Milanese court, he appointed Barbara Pravettoni as an expert to follow the procedure itself, the liquidation of which was decreed by summoning the creditors on January 24th for the examination of the liabilities.

READ ALSO: Post Office, General De Rinaldis to fly Air Cargo. The objective is the restart of the profit

The court, which had given the company until last August 2 to present the arrangement plan, then followed up on the request of the same company made by the lawyers Valeria Mazzoletti, Riccardo Giojelli and Mattai Sogaro in which it is explained that after the Del Mare 1911 and its consultants (Studio Chiaruttini) had deepened the analyzes with possible investors “to date, no offers have been received that could be placed at the basis of a concretely feasible composition proposal”, hence the “in-house liquidation” request .

The company, founded in Livorno in the second half of the 19th century by Samuel Del Mare, saw the following generations transfer the business first to Turin and then to Milan from 1960 while the uniforms acquired customers such as Ospedale San Raffaele, Luxottica, Banco Bpm and Allianz Assicurazioni. The “Rdm 19.11” brand was then added to the “Del Mare 1911” brand, which uses avant-garde materials and is aimed at a younger audience.

Subscribe to the newsletter

