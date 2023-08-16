Nending a training camp after the first day is an unusual process, especially in professional sports. The Löwen Frankfurt moved into their quarters in Switzerland on Monday to prepare for the new season in the German Ice Hockey League (DEL) – on Tuesday afternoon they drove home again. The training camp and the planned games as part of the “Hockeyades” tournament against Swiss first division clubs have been cancelled. According to the club, the reason was the accommodation in the Vallée de Jou sports center. The FAZ has pictures of the multi-bed rooms, which show very dirty, unhygienic bed mattresses. For the team and the support staff, there were only three showers and a few toilets in the corridors.

The organizer of the tournament told Swiss media that the Frankfurt guests were unhappy because they were not given single rooms, which Löwen sporting director Franz-David Fritzmeier denied. “We had already prepared our team for the rustic facility.” Everyone would have known that several players would be accommodated in one room. “But what we found did not correspond to the pictures that were shown to us before,” Fritzmeier said in an interview with the FAZ

No alternative accommodation nearby

The sports director and the club’s management therefore decided on Tuesday to end the training camp early. The organizer was unable to offer them alternative accommodation nearby. The lions spent the first and only night of the training camp in a hotel booked at short notice, a 45-minute drive from the ice rink.

The club did not want to take on the daily commute – and the additional costs for the new hotel. All club expenses must be declared in the DEL licensing process. Fritzmeier said there were no additional hotel costs for at least four more nights or for a training camp somewhere else in the budget.







Fritzmeier does not believe that the premature departure from the training camp in Switzerland will affect the mood in the team. “We have now prevented the break by leaving early,” he said. The team development must now be pushed forward in the ice rink on Ratsweg from this Thursday. The lions will probably no longer find a replacement for the test games that are now missing.

The Frankfurter Löwen have meanwhile found a replacement for their former cooperation partner, the second team of the Krefeld Penguins. Krefeld had canceled its second team, now the Stuttgart Rebels are the new partner of the Löwen, like a team from the third-class Oberliga before. Sports director Fritzmeier explains that the lions will not have a cooperation partner from the second division in the future either, saying that “no cooperation partner can really rely on us”.

The Frankfurt squad is relatively small, the young players are needed in training. In addition to the lions, the Stuttgart team also cooperates with the DEL2 club from Freiburg. Of the lions, only the third goalkeeper Jonas Gähr should collect playing time regularly in Stuttgart. The development of the other lion talents is awaited. The 22-year-old Gähr was allowed to show himself in a lion’s dress in the first game in Switzerland against Ajoie – and promptly had to concede seven goals.