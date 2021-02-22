Vicente del Bosque has gone down in history as one of the most successful coaches in our football. At Real Madrid de los Galacticos, first, and at La Roja, later, he showed that having a less sound profile in the media was a perfect fit as conductor of star-laden orchestras. With the whites, the team of his life, he managed to keep egos from colliding and, with his departure, the club went through a complicated stage that would end with the resignation of Florentino Pérez. With Spain, he inherited the last champion of the Eurocup, a candy from which he removed the possible poison based on successes and left hand.

On this last stage as national coach he has turned your participation in the ’16th International Fivestars Congress’, focused on elite football. “The role of coach in the management of a world champion team” was the theme of the presentation. In it, the man from Salamanca He recalled one of the most difficult moments he had experienced since he took the helm of a boat that Luis Aragonés gave him when he was under full sail. Between the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 Eurocup, the duels between Madrid and Barça became the ‘Storm of Classics’.

When Mourinho arrived at Real Madrid (2010), the rivalry cultivated with Guardiola from his Inter days took the Spanish League, and throughout the years there were dialectical confrontations between the two coaches, further enhancing the rivalry. All of this increased the tension between the players, to the point that Iker Casillas had to call Xavi Hernández to try to bring peace to the locker rooms, as it was feared that friction would affect the already world champions and aspiring to their second European Championship. “In the Classics with Mourinho there was no rivalry, there was hatred”, Iniesta said in ‘Saved’ some time later. While Ramos ventured to affirm in the heat of ‘storm’ that “the Classics will not break the atmosphere of the Selection”. Finally, the camero was right and all that was an anecdote.

Appease the ‘Storm’

Although as Del Bosque recognized in the ‘Five-Star Congress’, that rivalry came to worry him so much that he made use of sports psychology. “I went to a specialist and he told me: ‘Look Vicente, the best thing you can do is have each one come with the shirt that they bring from their team and when they get to the door of the locker room you take it off and hang them on a coat rack. When you get inside you give everyone the same shirt. ‘ It was a way of making something visible. I relied on the figure of a psychologist to attack this issue, “explained the former selector.

However, although convinced of the efficacy of the treatment, he decided not to put it into practice: “I did not do it, I was in a hurry to do it, but I firmly believed that it would work out well. Fortunately everything went well and two of them were even awarded the Prince of Asturias Award (Casillas and Xavi themselves, in 2012) and we come out reinforced“As a coach, the way to handle this type of situation is the one that keeps you on the wire and does not make you fall, because the technicians have to be consummate tightrope walkers in today’s football.

The keys to success

To stand firm, you have to achieve “That the players seem to be in control, but that it is the coach who sets the guidelines”. That is one of the guidelines that he pointed out in his presentation Del Bosque. “We have won and we have lost,” he added after listing the compendium of successes achieved at the club and national team level. “That is the paradox of sport.n life you have to get used to losing. You have to fight not to lose, but get used to it and try to educate young people in defeat, What is the hardest”.

In this educational role, Del Bosque is a teacher and has no negative word for any of his pupils, either at Madrid or in Spain: “We have had very good players who have had excellent behavior and I’d have to dig a lot to find one that didn’t have it. With our way of being we have not had behavioral problems. “In short,” we must set a good example. “