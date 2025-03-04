Dejection in Lorca after the death of a neighbor in a Rambla: “We spent authentic fear when it rains”

The almost twenty -four hours of searching have culminated on Monday with the announcement of the death of José Hernández, the neighbor of the Lorquina de Ramonete district with his vehicle due to the heavy rains recorded throughout the weekend in this Murcian municipality.

Last Sunday, Hernández, 50, left a lunch with his friends when he decided to take a look at the pen in which his sheep waited. His van was stuck in the only access road, so he contacted a relative to come to his aid. In the waiting process, La Rambla, which had been accumulating water since the previous night, continued to increase its flow and finally dragged it.

Upon knowing the emergency, from the Civil Guard a search and rescue plan was launched that helped give, in the first place, with the neighbor’s vehicle, within which he was not. It has not been until the first hour of this Monday when, unfortunately, both the mayor of the municipality, Fulgencio Gil, as sources of the security forces, have confirmed the discovery of the body near the mouth of the river with the sea.

The neighbors of the deceased are desolate, but also, very scared: “We spend authentic fear in the districts every time it starts to rain.” Andrea tells it, neighbor of Calnegre’s tips. “As soon as four drops fall, we fear that everything can end in a tragedy,” he says.

The current situation in the district of Ramonete is “devastating,” he adds, and is aggravated by the failure of the main pipe that supplies the homes and shops of the Lorquina district, which are currently without drinking water.





Decreed three days of official mourning in Lorca

After the lucid event, the City of Lorca has decreed three days of official mourning. “We deeply regret the death of our neighbor, and move our deepest condolences to family and friends in these moments of pain,” municipal sources have shared. As a sample of respect, three days of official mourning have been decreed.

A minute of silence has also been convened this Tuesday, March 4 at 12 noon in the Plaza de España, and institutional acts that involve celebration or participation of the members of the Municipal Corporation have been canceled.

Given the difficulty imposed by atmospheric conditions, the tracking work had the support of a helicopter and a local police drone, which was deployed in collaboration with the GSIC. Likewise, the Municipal Emergency Service was activated to provide psychological support to the family of the then missing.

Precautions to avoid repeated tragedies

Last Saturday the Consistory activated the Inunlor Plan in the pre -emergency phase to alert the relevant authorities and the population before the yellow level notice established by the AEMET. The Emergency mayor, José Martínez, recalled that “among the prevention measures are to avoid circulating on the road, and if it is done, try to do it on main roads and highways; get away from rivers, torrent and low areas of slopes and hills, and not cross flooded places. ”

They find the lifeless body of the missing man after the overflow of a Rambla de Lorca





It is not the first time that Lorca is tragically hit by heavy rains. In 2012, the San Wenceslao flood left five dead and damage for more than one hundred million euros in public infrastructure, as well as more than 300 homes and 250 farms affected. Almost 13 years later, every September 28, the platform of affected by the floods still marches to demand from the administrations the relevant hydraulic works to avoid catastrophes that, as has been demonstrated, continue to happen.