Tonight, Thursday 3 August 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4 airs Déjà vu – Race against time (Déjà vu), a 2006 science fiction film directed by Tony Scott. In the film, an ATF agent travels back in time to prevent a terrorist attack and to save a girl he fell in love with during the investigation. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

On Shrove Tuesday in New Orleans, the ferry Sen. Alvin T. Stumpf, carrying along the Mississippi a large group of sailors of the United States Navy together with their families explodes and sinks, killing the 543 people on board. ATF agent Doug Carlin is assigned to investigate the explosion and discovers that the massacre is the result of a terrorist attack. During a meeting between law enforcement agencies dealing with the case, he meets FBI agent Paul Pryzwarra and has the opportunity to illustrate his discoveries about him.

Back in his office, Carlin is informed of the discovery of a charred body in the river. It is that of Claire Kuchever and it was found, unlike other bodies, before the explosion. It is thought that someone wanted to believe that she was one of the victims of the ferry, but that the discovery of the body earlier than expected betrayed the bomber’s plans. Carlin also discovers that his teammate, Larry Minuti, who has gone on vacation, may have been aboard the ferry.

Meanwhile Pryzwarra, impressed by Doug’s investigative skills, asks him to join the FBI unit that is investigating the case, using a sophisticated device called “Snow White”, which allows you to have images of the days preceding the attack. Initially it is explained to Doug that these are images reworked by combining surveillance cameras with those supplied by satellites (the more than 4 days of delay are due to the processing time of the images), but it takes him little to understand that in reality the system allows look directly into the past (precisely back 4 days, 6 hours, 3 minutes, 45 seconds, 14.5 nanoseconds). The disadvantage of the system is that it allows you to see events only once and in real time, even if images can be recorded. Convinced that Claire is a crucial element in the investigation, Carlin manages to convince the team to specifically follow his actions.

Déjà vu – Race against time: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of Déjà vu – Race Against Time, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Denzel WashingtonDoug Carlin

Paula PattonClaire Kuchever

Val Kilmer: Paul Pryzwarra

Jim CaviezelCarroll Oerstadt

Adam GoldbergDenny

Elden Henson: Gunnars

Erika Alexander: Shanti

Bruce Greenwood as FBI Agent Jack McCready

Rick HutchmanAgent Stalhuth

Mark PhinneyAgent Donnelly

Matt Craven as ATF Agent Larry Minutes

Donna Scott: Beth

John McConnellSheriff Reed

Bart HansardEd Elkins

Shondrella Avery Kathy

Elle Fanning: Abbey

Enrique CastilloMr. Kuchever

Streaming and TV

Where to see Déjà vu – Race against time on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Thursday 3 August 2023 – at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the Mediaset Infinity platform.