He Marbella and the Real Valladolid faces will be seen again one year later in Copa del Rey, reissuing in the second round the last season’s showdown, in which they met in the same round (follow the game live on AS.com). Then, the Marbella people made the Valladolid people suffer, who will be alerted to what may happen to them if they do not maintain the precautions they previously showed against Cantolagua, in the meeting that opened the competition.

He Marbella hopes to complete its capacity of 800 people in the stands by Antonio Lorenzo Cuevas, which allows the Junta de Andalucía for outdoor events because the city is on health alert 2. Missing for 200 tickets sold and Jose Manuel Aira, the Marbella coach, has done an appeal: “That all those families want to come with their children to see a First Division team. Let’s compete and to have a great game “.

He technical from Ponferrada it will not be easy to do an eleven. The central Carlos Blanco It will be low because he saw the red in the previous Cup match against Lleida. The Uruguayan right-back Ezequiel Busquets He suffers a grade II injury to the semimembranosus muscle of his left leg. Another that will not be.

At least the technician can get the captain back and expert free kick taker Javier Añón already Marcos Ruiz, which can act as a central. In the starting team will be, almost in all probability the illustrious Esteban Granero and Juanmi Callejón.

Although Marbella is excited about the Cup, his priority is the League so as not to fall behind from promotion, unique and inexcusable objective for a team with a budget close to three million euros.

Rotations in the Pucela

Something like that it happens at Real Valladolid, well if Sergio Gonzalez He explained yesterday that he grants “maximum respect” to the competition, the truth is that will do rotations again, giving special prominence to players with fewer minutes in the last days, the case of Javi Sánchez, Míchel or Waldo, Promises footballers. Not in vain, four have traveled, Miguel Rubio, Vilarrasa, Kuki Zalazar and Sergio Benito, and some of them will be the holder, confirmed the technician.

The proof of the importance of doing a good performance in this type of matches it is in the ownership of Jota or Toni in the last league match, for example, or in Míchel’s recent match against Barcelona. All three stood out in front of Cantolagua, in a match in which Valladolid thrashed. On paper, the situation will be different on this occasion, since Sergio himself recalled the potential that Marbella has.

“It is not in an area as high as last year, but it is a team that is prepared to be there,” said the Catalan. In Sergio’s opinion, the Andalusians are going to demand “a good version” of them, as happened in last year’s tie, in which the Primera team had to wait for the penalty shootout to get the pass against Second B, something that the Blanquivioletas hope will not be repeated this time.

Aces to follow

Esteban Granero. It transmits ambition and enthusiasm to win every game despite the team not doing well in the league. The best player in Marbella.

Sergi Guardiola. Limping in the last games, he could return to form from the beginning if he is recovered. Without Marcos André he must vindicate himself.

Party details

Javier Añón. Fresh out of injury. The normal thing is that it comes out during the game. Posh specialist throwing fouls.

Defense center. Carlos Cordero is injured and Carlos Blanco is suspended. Aira can improvise a new central pair with the recovered Marcos and Román without ruling out Edu Ramos.

Ups and downs

Marbella: Carlos Blanco is out due to suspension and Ezequiel Busquets, due to injury. Other injured are Carlos Cordero, Tresaco, Ferdy Roca and Cissé. Recovered Javier Añón and Marcos. Aira will give the list this Tuesday.

Real Valladolid: Bruno, Nacho, El Yamiq and Roque Mesa, by technical decision, and Janko, Kiko Olivas, Carnero, Orellana and Marcos André, injured. Joaquín returns and four from Promesas travel: Vilarrasa, Miguel Rubio, Kuki Zalazar and Sergio Benito.