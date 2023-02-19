Deiver Machado scores tremendous goal with Lens, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Deiver Machado, Colombian soccer player.
The Colombian was key to his team’s victory.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
With a great goal from outside the Colombian area Deiver Machado, that was introduced by the left squad of goalkeeper Alban Lafont, the Lenses He set the victory against Nantes (3-1) on track, which returned him to the fight for the European places in Ligue 1.
Franck Haise’s team, erected in one of the revelations of the competition in the first half of the course, had gone four games without winning.
Great goal from Machado
Stuck in the table, he was reunited with the victory in the duel at the Bollaert-Delelis Stadium against Nantes that he put on track after half an hour con Machado’s goal after receiving the ball from Argentine Facundo Medina.
The South American’s goal calmed Haise’s team, which two minutes later scored the second, signed by Adrian Thomasson.
Even so, Lens did not find peace until the end because on the brink of halftime, Nantes, who drew against Juventus in the Europa League, closed the gap with Florent Mollet’s goal after receiving a pass from Nigerian Moses Simon. But the match was sentenced with a quarter of an hour to go with Charles Traore’s own goal from Mail, which squandered the visitors’ hopes.
Lens settles in fourth place and maintains the distance with Stade Rennes, fifth, while Nantes stagnates again.
The Colombian played 75 minutesand in addition to his great goal, he had 3 key passes, won 8 games out of 14 and completed 2 dribbles, according to figures from SofaScore.
EFE
