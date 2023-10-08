You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Goal by Deiver Machado in France
Goal by Deiver Machado in France
The full-back avoided Lens’ defeat against Lille in the French league.
OF
Better to arrive on time than to be invited, a whole premise for the Colombian Deiver Machado in Ligue 1. Although he was not a starter, ended up saving his team in Lens’ 1-1 draw against Lille, with a definition of pure resource, accompanying a play that only he managed to crown.
Machado changed everything. He replaced the Uzbek Abdokodir Khusanov in the 69th minute, and was key for his team to rescue a point.
The Colombian entered to help balance a match that Lens lost 0-1, with a goal from André at 45+3. And just a minute later he took advantage of a great serve from Frankowski to finish with a goal, showing that it is better to arrive than to be there. It took him two to score and establish the tie.
He Machado’s third goal so far in Ligue 1 He avoided the defeat of Lens, which is fourteenth. Lille, however, is seventh, but the goal difference leaves them outside the European zone that Marseille scores with the same twelve points.
The Colombian is packing his suitcase now to join the Colombian camp, which will face Uruguay (October 12) and Ecuador (17) for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
OF
