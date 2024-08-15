Historian, economist and literature expert, Deirdre McCloskey (Ann Arbor, Michigan, 81 years old) crosses herself every time she mentions Adam Smith. She is a die-hard liberal (and also a great joker). She taught alongside Milton Friedman and is the author of Why liberalism works (Deusto, 2020) or Leave me alone and I will make you rich (Guillermo Escolar, 2021), among others. But McCloskey, who has been nominated several times for the Nobel Prize in Economics, was a follower of Marx in her youth. She is all about radical contrasts. In her fifties, she decided to undergo a gender change (she was married and had two children when she transitioned). And from agnosticism she has become a fervent disciple of the Episcopal Church.

The meeting is at the Rafael del Pino Foundation. Her voice, which she has tried to soften several times, sounds metallic and raspy. She stumbles on certain words (she stutters) and does not shy away from any subject. She shares with pain that her children have broken all ties with her and she does not know her grandchildren. She is optimistic about the future of humanity. For her, the State is the great enemy (the interview has been updated with two questions answered by McCloskey by email).

Ask. You cross yourself when you mention Adam Smith. Why do you do that?

Answer. I hold him in very high regard. He was something of a founder of economics. There are precursors in France and Spain, but he gathered the information and in 1776 wrote The wealth of nationsHe was a fierce liberal, all his life opposed to slavery and many other things. And I like about him that he was funny. He made jokes. 18th century jokes. Let me tell you something funny? His father was a customs agent. And for the last 10 years of his life… so was he!

P. A surprise from a proponent of tax abolition.

R. But then governments were small, around 5% of total wealth. Now in Spain, the United States, France…, wherever you go, governments are 50% in size.

P. Can you explain why you believe that the smaller the state, the better?

R. Big states prevent people from growing up. I use another word to define liberalism: adultism. I would like us all to be mature adults, and not children all the time. Some families work like that, especially in Spain. Children and grandchildren live next door to the father. It’s fine, on a small scale it works. But not for 50 million inhabitants.

P. You advocate humanitarian liberalism. What does that mean?

R. As a liberal, I love individuals. I love people. In other political movements there is a tendency to love certain groups of the population. Whites, but not blacks. Christians, but not Jews. I am also a humanist in another sense of the word: academically. When I was 30, I studied literature and I have taught classes. I am convinced, as Keynes said, that someone who is only an economist cannot go far.

P. You don’t like the word capitalism. Can you explain why?

R. It seems that everyone becomes rich by accumulating wealth. That is what Marx and Adam Smith believed, but I don’t think this idea is valid today, which is why I am in favour of changing the name. Pure accumulation of capital does not make us rich. Would it help you to have six cars? In 1800, in Spain people lived on two euros a day. Today the figure is about 100 euros a day. This complete transformation is brought about by innovation. The essayist Virginia Postrel calls it dynamism. I call it innovismThe word capitalism simply leads us astray.

P. You believe that liberalism must reach our hearts to convince us. With what arguments?

R. I was a folk singer in the sixties, I know all the social songs of the time. I used to sing them, but unfortunately I can’t do that anymore. Appealing to the heart like the songs do is crucial. If you’re a socialist, you have to have an attachment to socialism. If you’re a fascist, you have to love the leader. But liberalism… it’s too reasonable. It’s not passionate. We have to stop saying the free market is good because you get a 10% increase in your income. That’s true, but it’s not moving.

P. Who do you plan to vote for in the presidential election?

R. By Kamala Harris. Trump is running only to avoid prison time; he has no real political convictions. But his advisers do, and their convictions, expressed in Trump’s careless rhetoric, are fascist. Encouraging violence as a political tool? Done! Trying to corrupt the legal system to crush the opposition? Done! Proposing to put 11 million people in concentration camps? Done! Undermining legitimate elections, Venezuelan style? Done!

P. You liked Biden. What is your opinion of Kamala Harris?

R. Personality matters. We need virtuous leaders, at least minimally virtuous. Even his supporters acknowledge that Trump is a very, very bad man: a liar, a cheat, an adulterer, cruel, irresponsible, and dishonest in every way. His evangelical supporters defend him as “God’s imperfect vehicle,” along the lines of King David. Biden and Harris are at least minimally ethical.

“What matters in a trans person’s life is that people, as individuals, accept them”

P. In countries where liberalism comes to power, politicians, in addition to making economic decisions along the lines you advocate, often implement very strict social policies, such as Javier Milei, who intends to ban abortion in Argentina. What do you think about this?

R. I think she is wrong. I believe in women’s right to decide.

P. What is the liberal stance on gender change?

R. Liberalism defends individual rights over collective rights or States, and that everyone can do what they want. If someone wants to have a gun to shoot people, they should be stopped, but if they want to wear a skirt, leave them alone. That is my experience in the liberal movement. They have no problem with what I have done. By the way, many of them are gay. I was a heterosexual man, I was with the woman of my life… Anyway. Once I transitioned, my mother told my sister: “I can understand that you changed your gender, but what I don’t understand is that you decided to become a Christian” (laughs). She was an atheist. And very funny.

P. From the culture woke Many voices defending trans people are heard here. What do you think about this movement?

R. It is desirable to keep ourselves awake. woke reminds us that America has a problem with race. They can be irritating at times, but we really do have a serious problem with race. There are other derivatives woke I don’t like the trans-exclusionary feminists. What matters in the life of someone who is trans is that people, as individuals, accept them.

