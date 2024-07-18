Some parts of a body were found during the search for Francesca Deidda, the 42-year-old who disappeared in May from San Sperate, in southern Sardinia. According to what has been learned, the discovery occurred near the Roman bridge, close to the old Sardinian Eastern State Road 125, in the San Priamo area. The search resumed this morning with the help of a molecular dog.. The coroner Roberto Demontis is arriving on site.



The news leaks out from the search teams, who since yesterday have been supported by the nose of molecular dogs and has not yet been officially confirmed, but from what we understand the investigators have no doubts that these are the remains of the body of the 42 year old, disappeared on May 10th in San Sperate, in the Cagliari area, and who was allegedly killed by her husband Igor Sollaithe 43-year-old truck driver in prison in Uta. Tomorrow the assignment will be given to coroner Roberto Demontis, who is already on his way to the site, to perform the autopsy.