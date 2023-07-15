Of Christine Brown

Very hot days can lead to dehydration, especially in the elderly who feel less thirsty. The liquids lost with an excess of sweat must be replenished with saline solutions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, 73, lost consciousness at home and the cause of his illness would have been dehydration probably caused by the many hours spent in the heat in the sun on a visit to Lake Tiberias.

The thermoregulation system When it’s too hot, the thermoregulatory system of the body it alters and goes into alarm, triggering the reactions needed to dissipate the excess heat. The body starts like this sweatbut with the rapid elimination of liquids through sweat, there is a risk of rapidly encountering dehydration, especially in the elderly who, feeling less thirsty, are generally less hydrated.

The dangerous metabolic alterations The loss of fluids from the body greater than that introduced can therefore lead to dangerous metabolic alterations which also manifest themselves with severe neurological symptoms. The main symptoms of dehydration are: thirst, weakness, dizziness, palpitations, anxiety, dry skin and mucous membranes, muscle cramps, low blood pressure until fainting. Those suffering from heart failure and tachycardia are more exposed to the alteration of the electrolyte balance. Excessive heat also activates inflammatory mechanisms and reduces the immune system, increasing the risk of contracting respiratory infections.

What to do To help the body recover recommended the rest and the hiring of rehydrating saline solutions to replenish lost fluids and mineral salts, in particular

potassium and magnesium

. It is important to avoid sugar loads, so sugary drinks should be avoided. The only liquids compatible with a hydration are water, infusions and herbal teas without sugars and sweeteners . Pay attention to the temperature of the drinks: a liquid that is too cold gives a signal to which the body reacts by producing more heat. You can drink a cool drink, but you have to let it go slowly into the stomach.

The elderly most at risk As mentioned, the elderly are more susceptible to heat, because the ability to adapt metabolism and physiological functions to climatic variations decreases with age. it is therefore necessary to ensure that elderly people stay in dehumidified and air-conditioned environments. The dehumidification of the air causes the body's thermoregulation system to work. The elderly may also have a reduced sense of thirst and must therefore be encourage yourself to drink even if they don't feel the need to.