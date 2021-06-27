The German Hotel and Restaurant Association criticizes the Hamburg Senate’s tourism plans. The corona crisis is falling on the Hanseatic city’s feet.

Hamburg – Specifically, the German Hotel and Restaurant Association (Dehoga) complains about the following: “Hamburg’s focus in the external image as a liveable city with a high quality of life on the one hand and a location with events on the other hand is falling on our feet at the moment”. This is what Dehoga vice-president Niklaus Kaiser von Rosenburg says. Due to the Coronavirus* -Crisis are events in the Hanseatic City of Hamburg* become rare.

An imbalance is seen in the following circumstance: The number of residents and young families in Hamburg has recently increased. But there would be a lack of tourist offers. According to a Dehoga survey, many Hamburg hotels and restaurants expect gloomy prospects* – an adequate solution has not yet been found. Short-time work alone cannot solve the problem. Rely on this possibility too Hamburg's restaurateurs who have to struggle with numerous problems*.