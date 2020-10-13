Acting Governor of the Khabarovsk Territory Mikhail Degtyarev said that he and his family issued a Khabarovsk residence permit, reports RIA News.

“Now I have a proud stamp in my passport:“ Khabarovsk ”. Both the wife and the children, ”he said to the mayor of the city Sergei Kravchuk during a working meeting of the regional government.

Degtyarev’s previous permanent place of residence was Moscow, however, the acting governor of the region previously announced his desire to move to Khabarovsk. According to him, in September he took out a mortgage and bought an apartment in Khabarovsk for his family.

Degtyarev noted that he took a “standard mortgage at 7.5%” from the bank, since he did not have enough of his own funds.