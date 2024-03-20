The Degrii Zima Pro is the world's first wireless ultrasonic pool cleaner robot and is a practical assistant for pool cleaning. Thanks to an advanced ultrasonic radar navigation technology and thanks to a powerful suction capacity, it allows global path planning and efficiently removes dirt and impurities from any surface such as the bottom of the pool, the walls and the water line. Furthermore, with the Degrii app, you can manually monitor and control the cleaning progress in real time according to your preferences. The built-in 10,000mAh battery provides up to 3.5 hours of cleaning and automatically stops the pool wall when the battery level drops below 10%.

Swimming pool maintenance costs have grown steadily in recent years and certainly the adoption of an automatic robot could represent a good saving in economic terms. The Degrii Zima Pro is equipped with advanced ultrasonic radar navigation technologyi, when cleaning, intelligently recognizes different shapes and materials of the pool and automatically plans the cleaning path, following the “bow” cleaning path to thoroughly clean the pool bottom, walls and water lines and other surfaces of dirt, not only cleaning efficiently, but also reducing missed or repeated cleaning. With a suction power of 250W, it can completely remove small stones, leaves and other waste that normally settle at the bottom of the pool.

The Degrii Zima Pro, thanks to its cordless design, cleans automatically when turned on, completely solving the problems of traditional pool cleaner robots with cables that are insufficiently long or difficult to manage. The battery life of 3.5 hours is enough to clean an area of ​​460 m². When the battery power is less than 10%, it will automatically stay at the pool wall and can be lifted directly without the need to enter the water to retrieve it. The 6.5L large double filter adopts 180um ultrafine system with water purification kit, which helps purify water from impurities.

The Degrii Zima Pro supports tracking of cleaning progress via the app which at the same time allows manual control of the path. The robot can also be remotely controlled to clean the pool at any time, making pool maintenance easier and more convenient. You can also lift the Degrii Zima Pro with just one click via the Degrii app when cleaning is completed.

The powerful and easy to use Degrii Zima Pro ultrasonic wireless robot pool cleaner