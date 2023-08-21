Degradation treatments | These treatments are not allowed in healthcare – The perpetrators still get away without punishment, says the psychiatrist

A health care professional should not provide integrative treatments, even if the client himself wishes for help in changing his sexual orientation. However, it is very difficult to control the operation.

So so-called integration treatments are often associated with religious communities. However, integration also takes place in healthcare.

“Unfortunately, even today, it is not clear that the customer in the rainbow will be dealt with objectively. I understand there are several patient stories about healing experiences,” says the psychologist Eino Partanen From the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Helsinki by e-mail.

To Partanen’s knowledge, there are no statistics or reports on consolidation in health care.

“Of course, this does not mean that consolidation does not take place.”

Degradation treatments refer to actions that aim to change a person’s sexuality to heterosexual or gender identity to cisgender, i.e. the same as determined at birth.

Psychiatry specialist, psychotherapist and clinical sexologist Peppi Sievers has heard about similar experiences through his work. He is also a priest of the Evangelical Lutheran Church.

About a quarter of Sievers’ clients have developmental traumas related to the integration and homophobia they experienced.

Sievers considers the saddest cases to be precisely those cases in which a person has encountered reintegration even when seeking help from outside their community.

“When a person has dared to talk about his sexual orientation in psychotherapy, the therapist has been adamant because he thinks that homosexuality is a sin or something bad.”

According to Sievers, it can take up to several years for a patient to dare to talk about their painful experiences to another professional without fear of repeating the discriminatory attitude.

In addition, bad experiences at the reception of a social and health professional can lead to the customer losing trust in the bodies that supervise social and health professionals, says Partanen. A customer who has lost his trust does not necessarily want to complain about the bad treatment he received.

“ Desecration can be done by people other than those from a religious background.

What kind of can integration in health care be?

Sateenkaariyhdistys Malkus ry, which promotes the mental and spiritual well-being of minorities From a burden to an asset – acted as project coordinator Peik Ingman did two surveys on the topic of integration during his wash.

The year 2020 in the survey eight respondents said that they have been integrated in the health care sector. Even more said that the person who made them whole had some training in the field of health and social care, such as training as a nurse or psychotherapist.

According to Ingman, the bar should be kept really low when defining what kind of activity is considered to be integration.

It is not always the case that a social welfare professional from a religious background deliberately tries to change, for example, the sexual orientation of his client. Unification can be more subtle and can be done by people other than those from a religious background.

For attempts at disintegration according to Ingman, insinuations and carelessly uttered comments should also be counted.

“It is enough for the professional to instruct the client to change his sexual orientation or gender identity or to suppress the client’s reflections on his identity.”

Attending According to Ingman, the agency may say, for example, that the client’s thoughts about transgenderism will pass over time or that living as a straight person would be easier for him.

The client may also be told that homosexuality is the cause or part of the cause of his problems.

Degradation is difficult to monitor directly. No one is in the reception room watching what the healthcare professional is doing with their patient.

Ingman reminds that homosexuality was removed from the official disease classification in Finland only in 1981.

Before that healthcare professionals were taught now disproved psychoanalytic theories, according to which homosexuality is a disorder of normal sexuality development.

Not all players in the field have updated their views yet, says Ingman.

“For example Päivi Räsänen has referred to these outdated theories without saying at the same time that they are outdated and that the Finnish Psychoanalytic Association has apologized for them.”

Also Iltalehti has told of therapists offering integration therapy “under the counter”. The newspaper found some people working as psychotherapists or occupational health nurses in Mehiläinen, who at the same time act as responsible persons of organizations linked to rehabilitation treatments.

According to information from Iltalehti, some of them privately offer different forms of therapy and Kela-supported therapy. In addition, several of them have been candidates of the Christian Democrats in municipal elections, the newspaper says.

Consolidation however, it is not allowed in healthcare. For example, the doctor’s ethical guidelines state that the doctor must treat his patients equally, fairly and without discrimination, and base his opinion on medical knowledge and experience.

The professional ethical guidelines for psychologists, on the other hand, state that the psychologist must respect the basic rights, dignity and value of the individual and work in such a way that his expertise is not used to insult, exploit or oppress the individual.

“In the light of research data, we know that healing treatments do not work and they produce suffering. Their use is therefore not justified even in a situation where the customer wishes for the help of a healthcare professional to change his sexual orientation, for example,” notes Partanen.

“ No one is in the reception room watching what the professional is doing with the patient.

Peppi Sievers also thinks that integration treatments are unethical and violate human rights. However, according to him, the problem is that the activity is not monitored enough.

“According to my understanding, those who gave remedial treatments in the field of health care have still not received sanctions.”

Destruction is difficult to monitor directly. No one is in the reception room to see what the doctor, psychologist or other healthcare professional is doing with their patient, says Partanen.

Valvira and regional administrative agencies supervise the activities of social and health professionals in parallel. From the perspective of the supervisory authority, the activities of a health and safety professional must be based on medical research and generally accepted procedures, says the group manager Kirsi Liukkonen From Valvira.

Since it is not possible to observe at the reception, patient documents become an important source in the investigation of complaints, according to Liukkonen. In principle, everything related to diagnoses and the assessment and treatment of the patient’s situation should be recorded in them.

So it depends on the accuracy of the entries made by the professional, what the authority can find in the patient document. So to speak, those who offer consolidation under the counter will hardly end up registering their prohibited activities.

“There is always a chance that the doctor does not record everything. Recording is, however, a professional ethical and legal obligation,” says Liukkonen. According to him, any complaints about consolidation activities will be directed to the regional administrative agency.

The information service of the regional administrative agencies informs HS that no complaints or inspections regarding rehabilitation treatments have been made in the years 2017–2023.

If it turns out that, for example, a doctor has acted inappropriately in his professional role, the supervisory authority could give him administrative guidance, says Liukkonen.

Administrative guidance means, for example, that a warning is given in case of an infringement or that you are told to pay attention to the appropriate course of action.

“In very serious cases, Valvira can even interfere with the right to practice a profession. In theory, everything is possible.”