Degradation treatments | Justice Minister Leena Meri: “I am surprised that the committee is putting the minister in the center of its own ‘controversy'”

Destruction treatments|“No government proposals or laws can be promoted without the common vision of all government parties,” Justice Minister Leena Meri tells HS.

Minister of Justice Leena Meri (ps) for the time being does not commit to start preparing a law prohibiting integration treatments, even if the legal committee requires it from the Ministry of Justice.

Meri says in her reply to HS by e-mail that the matter is now in the hands of the parliament. Meri states that it is a citizen’s initiative that was not launched by the government and is in no way led by the government.

“Members of the State Council promote reports and projects jointly agreed by the government in the ministries. No government proposals or laws can be promoted without the common vision of all government parties,” Meri writes in her answer.

The chairmen of the parliamentary groups of the Fundamental Finns and the Christian Democrats have already said that integration treatments will not be banned during this government term.

HS asked Mere once more whether they intend to prepare a law prohibiting consolidating treatments, if the legal committee requires it, even if the final government proposal on the matter is not made to the parliament.

“The government and the ministers prepare laws in the ministries that have been jointly agreed upon by all government parties. I don’t have a prior answer to this. I also don’t even know what the committee is going to say – it’s still pending,” Meri answered.

So the citizens’ initiative aimed at banning the so-called integration treatments is currently being considered in the parliament.

Degradation treatments refer to psychological methods that try to change representatives of sexual minorities into heterosexuals. Gender minorities are also tried to change with treatments.

The matter is discussed in the legal committee, which was originally supposed to decide on its report on the citizens’ initiative already last week. Chairman of the committee Juho Eerola (ps), however, has put the processing of the citizens’ initiative on hold. According to Eerola, the reason for suspending the processing is the leaks to the media about it.

There are disagreements within the committee about how to proceed with the citizens’ initiative. As early as the beginning of the week, based on the draft report seen by HS, the committee was coming to the conclusion that the prohibition of consolidating treatments should be investigated. So the committee would not have required the government to prepare a law prohibiting consolidating treatments.

On Friday the parliamentarians of the coalition sit in the legal committee Aleksi Jäntti, Mari Kaunistola, Pihla Keto-Huovinen and Susanne Päivärinta said in their simultaneous announcements that they support the citizens’ initiative aimed at banning reintegration treatments.

The coalition is in a precarious position. The members of the Sdp, the Greens, the Left Alliance and the Rkp’s legal committee support the approval of the initiative.

The representatives of Basic Finns, the center and the Christian Democrats, on the other hand, support the rejection of the citizen’s initiative by saying that the legal committee would call on the Ministry of Justice to prepare a report on the subject in its report.

Even the previous week, the representatives of the coalition had been on the same position as the representatives of the Basic Finns, the Center and the Christian Democrats.

The representatives of the coalition justified the change in their views, among other things, by the fact that the chairman of the parliamentary group of basic Finns Jani Mäkelä and chairman of the parliamentary group of the Christian Democrats Peter Ostman announced in an interview with HS on Wednesday that integration treatments will not be banned during this government term.

“After the speeches of basic Finns, I can no longer trust that a basic Finnish minister would commit to clarifying the ban on integration treatments during this government term,” Keto-Huovinen said in his press release.

Basic Finns have at least considered the comments based on the comments made on social media as some kind of attack against Minister of Justice Merta.

Meri states in the answer sent to HS on Saturday that citizens’ initiatives always arouse discussion.

“I am surprised how, in an unfinished matter, the committee entangles the Government or a minister in the center of their own ‘controversy’,” writes Meri.