Degradation treatments | Eerola of the Basic Finns put the processing of integration treatments on ice – Committee member accuses of abuse of power

Destruction treatments|The chairman of the legal committee, Juho Eerola (ps), does not want to evaluate it, because the matter could possibly be discussed in the committee next time.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The Law Committee suspended the consideration of the citizen’s initiative on the banning of integrative treatments. According to Juho Eerola (ps), the reason is leaks to the media, which is not an acceptable activity. Elisa Gebhard (sd) considers Eerola’s decision inappropriate and an abuse of power.

Destruction treatments the processing of the citizens’ initiative regarding the ban was put on hold in the parliament’s legal committee, said the chairman of the committee Juho Eerola (p.s.). According to Eerola, the reason for suspending the processing is the leaks to the media about it.

“This is a method of operation that clearly does not work”, Eerola stated.

HS said on Tuesdaythat in its draft report, the committee is about to propose that the banning of consolidation treatments should be investigated. The committee would therefore not require the government to prepare a law prohibiting rehabilitation treatments. The story also cited a draft report that has not been published so far, which HS had seen.

“The committee’s instructions also state that this is not the case. Today we had a very good discussion with the members of the committee on this matter. And everyone, at least those present, were of the opinion that this type of action cannot be acceptable in our committee”, Eerola stated on Wednesday.

He was the first to tell about the decision Over.

Criticism Eerola does not say that he has received his decision to postpone the processing of the case to an unspecified date for the time being.

“At least no one criticized me out loud,” he says.

Sitting on the committee Elisa Gebhardt (sd) however tells HS that he does not consider Eerola’s actions in the case appropriate.

“I think this is inappropriate and the chairman abuses his power,” says Gebhard.

“I myself consider it a very objectionable way of working that the unfinished draft of the report has been leaked to the press. At the same time, I think that it is not a reason to punish the authors and signatories of the citizens’ initiative.”

Gebhardt says that he doubts that the postponement is actually due to internal conflicts in the coalition and that the party needs more time to deal with the matter internally.

The Prime Minister’s Party, the coalition, outlined at its July party meeting that deconsolidation treatments should be banned by law. In the committee, however, the party’s MPs have been of the opinion that a mere demand to investigate the matter would be sufficient for the committee’s report. They have a position criticized among other things, the young people of the Confederation.

“It seems that [pääministeri] Petteri Orpolla (kok), whose party has a very recent party convention position on this issue, has no control over this issue,” states Gebhard.

Eerola does not want to evaluate it, because the matter could possibly be discussed in the legal committee next time.

“I announced that when I have certainty that this law will no longer be delivered, then we can look again to see if the matter will be put back on the agenda,” Eerola stated.

So is it possible that because of this the matter would not be discussed at all?

“Everything is possible in this world, of course. Yes, there is still some time left in the election season, but I’m not going to guess about this either.”

Of the opposition parties Sdp, the Greens and the Left Alliance, as well as the governing party Rkp, support the banning of consolidating treatments by law.

The coalition’s caucus position is also the prohibition of treatments, but in the legal committee, the party has supported writing the draft report in such a way that it does not require the government to prepare a law, but only to clarify the issue.