Degradation treatments | Coalition representatives: We are going to vote in favor of banning deconsolidation treatments

Destruction treatments|Previously, the coalition members of the legal committee supported the completion of a report on the banning of integration treatments.

The coalition members of parliament sitting in the legal committee Aleksi Jäntti, Mari Kaunistola, Pihla Keto-Huovinen and Susanne Päivärinta say that they support a citizen’s initiative aimed at banning rehabilitation treatments. Each of them announced it on Friday evening in bulletins sent at the same time.

As recently as last week, the members of the coalition were advocating that the citizens’ initiative be acknowledged by the legal committee calling on the Ministry of Justice to prepare a report on the subject in its report.

Now, however, they have turned to support that the citizens’ initiative be accepted and the legal committee urges the Ministry of Justice to start preparing a law on the subject.

Previously, members of the Sdp, the Greens, the Left Alliance and the Rkp’s legal committee were on this line. The members of the Basic Finns, the Center and the Christian Democrats in the legal committee have been against it.

Communists justify the change of view, among other things, by the fact that the chairman of the parliamentary group of basic Finns Jani Mäkelä and chairman of the parliamentary group of the Christian Democrats Peter Ostman announced in an interview with HS that there will be no ban on integrative treatments during this government term.

“After the basic Finns’ speeches, I can no longer trust that a basic Finnish minister would commit to clarifying the ban on integrative treatments during this government term”, Keto-Huovinen justifies her position in her press release.

As Minister of Justice Petteri Orpon (kok) consists of basic Finns in the board Leena Meri.

“In a situation where the actual promotion of an important matter has proven impossible, one must in any case be ready for actions aimed at getting rid of integration treatments. That’s why I support the approval of the citizens’ initiative”, Jäntti, on the other hand, states in his own press release.

Communists the announcements criticize both the opposition and the media for the discussion that has taken place around the topic this week. Among other things, Päivärinta states that the coalition has tried to find an agreement in the committee that would also get the Basic Finns and the Christian Democrats behind it.

“This is also known quite well in the opposition. That’s why our attempt has been to move forward with the second season and achieve a joint final result that would have now used the matter forward. However, for the opposition’s most vocal members of the legal committee, it was more important to label the coalition as a scapegoat and to pose politically,” Päivärinta states in her own press release.

“It is unfortunate that the information leaked from the committee has determined the public debate. A completely wrong image has been created of them. The processing of the matter is still in progress, and therefore it is not possible to comment on the committee’s discussions in more detail,” Kaunistola, on the other hand, states.