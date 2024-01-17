The filmmaker Robert Monderie and the singer and composer Richard Desjardins, a kind of Quebec Bob Dylan, released the documentary in 1999 L'Erreur boreale to denounce the abusive exploitation of a good part of the forests of the French-speaking Canadian province. The work had a deep impact among the public, although government authorities and representatives of the forestry industry classified it as “alarmist” for many years. A study published in December shows in detail the damage to boreal forests in Quebec and Ontario, two of Canada's main logging provinces.

The study, led by Australian and Canadian academics, indicates that between 1976 and 2020, just over 14 million hectares of boreal forest were cut down in these provinces; an area equivalent to twice that occupied by the Mexican state of Veracruz or greater than that of England. Much of the area was more than a century old. The researchers indicate that although there are 21.2 million hectares of ancient forest in the area studied, there is “a vast dispersion of patches” due to “disturbances caused by human activity.”

The methodology used by the academics consisted of carefully reviewing logging inventories prepared by the Governments of Quebec and Ontario, in addition to using satellite images and maps. “The forest inventories allowed us to determine, for example, when the forests were cut and their relative age. All this work allowed us to observe the level of loss of the ancient forest and its fragmentation,” Pierre Drapeau, professor of Biological Sciences at the University of Quebec in Montreal and one of the authors of this research, told EL PAÍS.

The study highlights that Canada's forest sustainability strategy is based mainly on maximizing timber production and regenerating trees of greatest commercial interest. In this way, the age structure of these boreal forests has been degraded, causing an impact on ecosystems.

One of these consequences, addressed in depth in the scientific article, is the situation of the caribou or American reindeer. Of the 21 populations of this mammal that live in the areas included in the study, 19 are at high or very high risk. “Mature, old-growth forest is the ideal environment for caribou. When we disturb this territory, there is a greater risk of extinction,” says Drapeau, highlighting that species of insects and birds, in addition to flora, also suffer from habitat alteration. “The mandate of sustainable forest management is not being fulfilled. It's not just how many trees we cut down, but also which ones we're cutting down. All with the aim of protecting biological diversity,” he adds.

In 2023, Canada suffered its worst wildfire season on record. The flames destroyed more than 18.5 million hectares, an area larger than Florida. The authors of the study comment on the regeneration problems in young forests compared to older ones. “Over the millennia, different trees have adapted to fires. One mechanism is that its seeds, which are protected by cones, subsequently give rise to the birth of other trees. But that happens with mature trees. Forests have difficulty regenerating themselves in the same way as they used to do for young trees,” explains Pierre Drapeau.

The authors of the study emphasize the key role of Canada's forests in the fight against climate change; a green carpet that has been affected by a forestry strategy highly concentrated on economic variables. Last November, more than a hundred scientists from different countries sent a letter to Justin Trudeau. In the letter, the experts called on the prime minister “to recognize and address the significant damage that industrial logging is causing to Canadian forests,” specifying that logging of “primary and ancient forests” erodes their value for the climate and biodiversity. , as well as for water filtration.

The Trudeau Government has launched a strategy to address climate change. This strategy includes, among other points, a carbon pricing program, an increase in the list of protected areas and a plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. In early December, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change announced a framework to limit emissions from the oil and gas sector that is expected to come into force in 2026. This is a measure aimed at a sector fundamental to the economy of the country. The forestry industry is too. Justin Trudeau has cited at various times the importance of Canadian boreal forests having adequate protection. Modifying the country's forestry exploitation model would go in that direction.

