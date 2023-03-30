“Takeda is an ancient pharmaceutical multinational, with ancient values ​​that look to the long term. Our core business is based on the research and development of pharmacological solutions, but we believe that this commitment must be framed in a broader path, which deals with the management of the patient before and after the disease, especially in the case of rare diseases, so that research can be well directed and solutions maximized”. Thus Andrea Degiorgi, Rare Business Unit Takeda Italia, on the sidelines of the press conference organized by Edra, with the non-conditioning contribution of Takeda, entitled ‘Donation is a wealth not to be wasted. Cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection, a post-transplant threat’.

“I think there is a need to carry out a systemic project, which optimizes the therapeutic result – concluded Degiorgi – and from this point of view I think that today’s event was particularly interesting since many voices participated: from institutions , to clinicians, up to scientific and patient associations”.