the reality “Degenerates”which is directed by the Trujillo filmmaker Arturo Davila and is led by trans and non-binary activists and artists from different regions of central and northern Peru, it is focused on making visible the country’s problems and its need for a gender identity lawwhich can help them obtain a document that respects who they are, their rights and that addresses homophobia and transphobia.

What will “Degeneradxs” be about?

To raise the central theme, those in charge of the production decided that the show should be like a cooking reality, in which the participants will be divided into two teams and will make versions, in their own style, of the different dishes offered by our diverse gastronomy. .

The project was carried out by the trans production company Se Logra Producciones. Photo: Se Achieve Productions/Instagram

“It was a bet against cold and painful products. My idea was an educational and fun format to talk, from another side, about such urgent things, without putting pain first, but who we are, what we believe, what we feel, what we want to achieve as a collective,” Dávila told Infobae Peru.

“The violence that we suffered in our childhoods due to machismo and patriarchy has been the stepping stone to grow as human beings. This reality show has taught me that with perseverance and heart you can do extraordinary things,” said Gia, a participant of “Degeneradxs” and a native of Lima.

When will “Degeneradxs” premiere?

The reality show, directed and written by Arturo Dávila and which will last 47 minutes, will premiere on July 3 through the YouTube channel of Akãhatã, creator of the idea, which is part of the “From paper to screen” project. This includes four audiovisual works that deal with different topics in some Latin American countries, such as the gender approach in Mexico, the dictatorship in El Salvador, sexual education in Guatemala, and the trans and non-binary context in Peru.

