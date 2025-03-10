The sporting descent of Düsseldorfer eG from the German Ice Hockey League (DEL) has the first consequences. Co -partner Harald Wirtz declared his immediate resignation as managing director on Monday. “Despite the commercial successes that we have achieved in recent years, I have to face the reality of the sporty descent,” said Wirtz, who was recently heavily criticized.

“In the past five years, we managed to correct mistakes on many levels and to master enormous challenges. However, a sports club is not defined by economic, but primarily through sporting success. And so, as the managing director, I also take responsibility for the possible sporting descent, “said Wirtz:” DEG needs a fresh start, both in the management and in the strategic orientation. I am convinced that fresh impulses and a new management approach are necessary to master the challenges of the future. ”

The eight-time champions had missed the class stay despite the 3-0 win against the Grizzlys Wolfsburg, despite the 3-0 win. There is a risk of going to the DEL2, one of the five clubs entitled to promotion become second division champions. Among other things, he had been criticized because he had said a few days before relegation that this case had not yet been dealt with. Not a single player is currently under contract, the sponsorship contracts only apply to the DEL. How much money is available for the squad is just as uncertain as the costs for the arena in the second division.

Goalkeeper Henrik Haukeland had heavily criticized after relegation Wirtz and the other shareholders because they had suddenly identified underfunding before the season and manager Niki Mondt could only put together a fuselage team. Only in the course of the season had a co -partner shot money for reinforcements. “If you have no money, if you don’t want a professional sports team, you shouldn’t be a partner,” said Haukeland.