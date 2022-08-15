





Furaha Nyimutozo, who was forced to leave her home by fighting in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), sums up the dilemma facing so many: “We are torn between starving to death or risking food in our camps, where the rebels shoot towards us”.

Nyimutozo suffers the consequences of the advance of the M23 militia in the east of the African country.

The group’s rebellion has exacerbated tensions between the DRC and neighboring Rwanda. Kinshasa accuses Kigali of supporting the rebels.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), 200,000 people were forced to flee their homes, which exacerbated a complex humanitarian situation in the region.

Most live with host families, said Blaise Ngoy, a UNHCR spokesperson in North Kivu, which borders Rwanda and Uganda. He added that UNHCR helps another 4,000 families.

Between January and June, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) registered 900,000 people inside the country.

– Lack of resources –

In the distance, you can see the crowd gathered near Rutshuru Stadium in Rugabo.

Large white tents with the UNHCR logo were set up at the site, where football matches were once played. It now houses 1,500 families.

The smell of smoke from wood burning for cooking overwhelms the area.

Feeding people is not an easy mission for UNHCR, which does not have enough funding for the project. Pierre Atchom, the agency’s director in Goma, told AFP that the UN needed US$225 million to tackle the crisis in eastern DRC.

“So far we have achieved 43 million, or 19%,” he explained.

“The needs are enormous and the crisis is increasingly serious,” he said.

This crisis does not receive the same attention in the press as the situation in Ukraine, for example.

But if the agency were forced to leave the region, the consequences would be disastrous, warns Atchom.

Families there say they are struggling to move forward with UNHCR’s help.

“For someone with a family, it’s a struggle,” said Julienne Nyiramana, a mother of four. “We ask for help to return to our villages”.

“We will be wiped out by hunger when UNHCR says it cannot help us,” said Emmanuel Hakizimwami, who also has four children.

Life is hard for everyone at camp.

“My children ate three times a day in our village,” said Antoinette Semucho, 25, with two children. “Here we fight to eat just once,” said the woman, not holding back tears, who saw her living area occupied by M23 rebels.

“What will become of us if there is nothing from UNHCR?” he asks.

In the stifling heat, 10-year-old Innes plays with her brother. The girl is so thin her bones are prominent. Other children show similar signs of malnutrition.

The situation is similar in the village of Ntamugenga, in the valley dominated by a hill controlled by M23 fighters.

In the area, 7,200 families are in four camps, but the battle line is 500 meters from the village.

Banana plantations are the only thing that separates the Congolese army from the rebels. And anyone who dares to look for food in the area risks their life.

“For the rebels, anyone approaching the camps is a soldier or an informer and therefore an army spy,” said village leader Celestin Nyamugira. “Sometimes they shoot without warning,” he adds.

Esperance, 32, a mother of three, remembers when she and three women tried to get food.

“The rebels took what we took and attacked us,” he says. The four had to be taken to the hospital.

Nyamugira says the government will have to make courageous decisions if it wants to end the crisis.

Only then, he said, will people be able to return home and prevent children and the elderly from dying of hunger.







