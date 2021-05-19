M.In the middle of a residential area in the Nordend district of Frankfurt, a World War II bomb was discovered, which may still be defused on Wednesday. “That is the plan, whether that is feasible, you have to see,” said a police spokesman. Currently, an evacuation zone still has to be determined, as the fire brigade tweeted. The zone is expected to have a radius of about 700 meters, it said.

The community hospital, the national library, several schools and the technical college are probably within a radius. How many residents are affected initially remained unclear.

The bomb was discovered on Wednesday afternoon while drilling at the Schwarzburg School. “According to the ordnance disposal service, defusing is necessary as soon as possible. The area to be cleared is still to be determined, ”wrote the fire department on Twitter. According to the police, the urgency is probably related to the ignition mechanism.