A NASA satellite that observed solar flares and helped scientists understand the sun’s powerful bursts of energy crashed to Earth this week, nearly 21 years after its launch.

The retired Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager (RHESSI) spacecraft, launched in 2002 and decommissioned in 2018, re-entered Earth’s atmosphere Wednesday at approximately 8:21 pm, according to NASA.

The 300 kg spacecraft re-entered the atmosphere over the Sahara desert region at 26 degrees longitude and 21.3 degrees latitude, according to the US Department of Defense.

NASA expected most of the spacecraft to burn up as it traveled through the atmosphere, but some components may have survived re-entry. The risk of harm to anyone on Earth as a result of RHESSI’s return was low — approximately 1 in 2,467, according to NASA.

“At this time, NASA has not received any reports of damage or injuries associated with re-entry,” the agency said in a statement.

The spacecraft was equipped with an imaging spectrometer, which recorded X-rays and gamma rays from the sun. From its former perch in low Earth orbit, the satellite captured images of high-energy electrons that carry much of the energy released in solar flares, NASA said.

Prior to RHESSI, no gamma-ray or high-energy X-ray images had been obtained of solar flares, and the spacecraft’s data provided vital clues about the phenomena and their associated coronal mass ejections.

These solar events release the energy equivalent of billions of megatons of TNT into the sun’s atmosphere within minutes and can have effects on Earth, including disrupting electrical systems.

Over the years, RHESSI has documented the huge range of solar flare sizes, from tiny nanoflares to massive superflares that were tens of thousands of times larger and more explosive.