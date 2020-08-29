A walk in the streets of New York, face masked. But the essential is there, in the broad frame of the cliché. On the wall, a giant hand like a vise that tightens, heavy like a threat called “Covid” which hangs over humanity. In the Amazon, it is the real hand of man who destroys the forest to gain cultivable land. 9760 square kilometers were burned in a year, to general indifference. Who cares about a stream engulfed under a mountain of garbage in Manila? Plastic do you want some, here is at the foot of a slum.

When a people feel ignored for too long, it gives rise to revolt in Lebanon. Young people, burnt tires, 10 days of protest in 2019 against government corruption, and to demand a better life. And to live better in Spain, some have a very sad idea. Treat yourself to an ultra-realistic fake baby. It seems that it fills the feeling of loneliness. Luckily, there’s Bob, lucky as a Caribbean flamingo rescued from injury by a vet. Since then they are inseparable. Like what man can be nature’s best friend.

