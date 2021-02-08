Deforestation is causing stress on smaller mammals. Research conducted in the South American Atlantic Forest shows that levels of certain hormones are much higher in animals that live in the most degraded areas of the forest. This mismatch can disrupt their metabolism and weaken their immune system, exposing them to disease and predators. The work thus reveals a new disturbance of human origin in biodiversity …

