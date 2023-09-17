Biome is the birthplace of the springs of 8 large river basins; government prepares new plan against deforestation in the region

“A few years ago, the river here would only drop significantly at the end of August to September. Not today. The rain stopped, after 8 days he [nível do rio] It’s already down there because there’s no one left to support the waters. The swamps have already reduced the flow because the Cerrado was deforested in the headwaters, there is no more Cerrado.”

The story is from farmer Adão Batista Gomes, 61 years old, who has lived his entire life in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Formosa do Rio Preto, in western Bahia.

Farmer Jamilton Santos de Magalhães, 40 years old, known as Carreirinha, is a community leader in Correntina, also in the west of the state, and says that the death of springs in the region has become frequent since the 1990s.

“Deforestation began, 2 or 3 years later the springs began to dry up. There are families who have lived in this territory for over 200 years. There was no frequent birth death before.”

The region where Carreirinha and Adão live is one of those that records the highest levels of deforestation in the Cerrado, caused mainly by the expansion of the Matopiba agricultural frontier, an area that encompasses part of the states of Maranhão, Tocantins, Piauí and Bahia. The term arises from the combination of the first syllable of these 4 states.

Considered the cradle of Brazil’s waters, the Cerrado is the origin of the springs of eight of the country’s 12 most important river basins. It is also the 2nd largest underground water reservoir in the world, formed by the Guarani and Urucuia aquifers.

Less water

One of the study’s researchers, PhD in Forestry Sciences Yuri Salmona, explained to Brazil Agency that the long roots of typical Cerrado trees can reach 15 meters deep and make the biome known as “inverted forest”. These roots are responsible for carrying rainwater to the bottom of the soil, which, during the dry period, releases the water again.

“This water accumulates underground or flows between rivers. It will supply the Paraná, Jequitinhonha, Araguaia, Tocantins, among other rivers. The break in this dynamic caused by deforestation, which interferes with the ability to infiltrate this water, causes water to flow superficially, causing erosion, with excess flow during rains and scarcity during droughts.”explained the executive director of Cerrados Institute.

Yuri warned that the situation is worsened by the consumption of water for irrigation by agribusinesses during the dry period. “He [agricultor] He is making the future of his own business unfeasible, because we need the Cerrado to remain standing to continue producing water.”he highlighted.

The study analyzed the behavior of 81 Cerrado river basins, and calculated that these basins lost, on average, 15.4% of river flow between 1985 and 2022. For 2050, the research forecast is that the reduction in river flow The waters of these basins reach 34% of what they once were, “even with a decrease in deforestation”.

“Water continues to be exported to China, the European Union and the United States in the form of ‘virtual water’, that is: water consumed in the production of grains and meat”, cites the research referring to the commodity exported by Brazil.

According to ANA (National Water Agency), 49.8% of the water consumed in the country in 2019 was used for agricultural irrigation.

MapBiomas Cerrado coordinator Ane Alencar highlighted that concessions for water use in the Cerrado are not transparent. “We don’t know what the criteria are, if there is a limit to providing these grants. There is little transparency about this”he highlighted.

New plan

In a public hearing in the Federal Senate at the end of August, the Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva (Rede), informed that the department is preparing a new plan against deforestation in the Cerrado that should be put out for public consultation this September. At the same time, Marina highlighted that the plan will not be successful without the participation of the states.

“Considering that more than 70% of the deforestation that is taking place in the Cerrado has a license to deforest, what we will need is, let’s say, to revisit these licenses to find out their level of legality”stated the minister.

With information from Brazil Agency.