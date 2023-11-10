A deforested area in the Amazon during an operation to combat illegal logging near Uruara, in the State of Pará, in January 2023. UESLEI MARCELINO (REUTERS)

The more precise and reliable measurement has confirmed the trend indicated by preliminary data in recent months. Deforestation in the Amazon fell by 22.3% between August 2022 and July 2023, according to the latest annual balance sheet carried out by the Brazilian Space Research Institute (INPE) and released this Thursday. That is, the largest tropical forest in the world, a key ecosystem to mitigate global warming, lost 9,001 square kilometers in that period, an area equivalent to the size of Cyprus. The data is good news for President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who since his return to power has placed the protection of the Amazon and the environment among his priorities. During Jair Bolsonaro’s mandate, illegal logging increased rapidly and only in his last year did the trend change to begin to decrease. He was considered a planetary environmental villain.

The annual deforestation data in the Amazon is a kind of end-of-year exam for Brazilian rulers facing the outside world. All of them are aware that, for more than two decades, the world has measured their country’s environmental performance by the percentage increase or decrease. During the electoral campaign, Lula promised zero deforestation by 2030, a most ambitious goal.

When presenting the results, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silva, declared: “This result is the result of the work of all of us. It’s a job we already had know-how [conocimientos técnicos] from our previous management. Now we have updated it and we are seeing these results,” explained the veteran politician who already held that same position two decades ago, also with Lula. It was the period in which deforestation of the Amazon fell most abruptly. During her five years as minister in that first stage, illegal logging was reduced by half to 12,900 square kilometers.

The ravages of climate change are also noticeable in the Amazon. The Amazon River, the longest and largest in the world, is suffering from a historic drought aggravated by El Niño while Manaus and other cities in the region have been enveloped for weeks in suffocating smoke from illegal fires.

Lula plans to travel to COP28, which begins at the end of the month in Dubai. Without a doubt, the Brazilian president will use this 22.3% drop in deforestation in the Amazon as a negotiating trumpet at the UN climate summit. It is also expected that he will use it in the complex negotiations that Mercosur is having with the European Union to try to close once and for all the trade agreement, which has been stalled by environmental demands. Uruguay has given an ultimatum to close it before the end of the year. And both Lula and the president of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, have committed to reinforcing efforts for that date now that Brazil presides over Mercosur and Spain, the EU.

The Space Research Institute prepares this annual balance of deforestation based on measurements made by satellite with a system called Prodes, which is much more precise in calculating the missing tree area than the Deter system, which offers weekly data but based on alerts used by teams of environmental agents to mobilize inspectors.

President Lula and Marina Silva put aside their differences to join together in the electoral campaign with the shared mission of defeating Bolsonaro at the polls. The former rubber collector’s demand to support the leader of the Brazilian left was that the environmental protection policy be transversal. She demanded political will and means. Minister Silva has congratulated herself on the fact that environmental inspectors have doubled under this Government.

Bolsonaro came to power in 2018 with a speech of contempt for environmental policies and denial of the climate emergency that emboldened all types of criminals who illegally exploit the Amazon. For the former soldier, the most effective way to combat misery in that region, the poorest in Brazil, was to exploit the riches of the tropical forest.

