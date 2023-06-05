Beef from Brazil is popular with Dutch chefs: it is tender and cheap. But it is also controversial. Massive deforestation is taking place in the rainforest of the Amazon for part of Brazil’s livestock. Research editor Karlijn Kuijpers traced the meat our restaurants serve back to the source and discovered how bad cattle are laundered.
Read the NRC article here.
- Guest:
- Caroline Kuypers
- Presentation:
- Egbert Kalse
- Editorial:
- Esme Dirks
- Edit:
- John Paul de Bondt
- Photo:
- NRC Media
