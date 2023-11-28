From August 2022 to July 2023, the deforested area was 11,000 km²; Environment announces combat plan this Tuesday (Nov 28)

Deforestation in the Cerrado increased by 3% from August 2022 to July 2023, according to data released by the Inpe (National Institute for Space Research). In total, the biome recorded 11,011 km² devastated during the period.

According to the agency, the number shows a trend of stability after 3 years of successive increases. In 2022, deforestation grew by 25.3%.

The data were obtained through the Prodes Cerrado Project, developed and operated by Inpe and financed by the BiomasBR MCTI – Cerrado Project, with support from Finep (Studies and Projects Financier). Here’s the complete of the statement (PDF – 623 kB).

The region with the highest number of recorded deforestations is the area called Matopiba, which encompasses the states of Maranhão, Tocantins, Piauí and Bahia and is known for being one of the most recent frontiers of agricultural expansion in the country. In Bahian lands alone, for example, the value recorded in the period from 2022 to 2023 was 38% higher than the previous 12 months.

In total devastation numbers, Maranhão had the largest area of ​​suppressed native vegetation, with 2,928 km². The State is followed by Tocantins, with 2,233 km², and Bahia, with 1,971 km².

The survey also indicates that 63.47% of the devastated forest belonged to private properties. Next come cases registered in UCs (Conservation Units), with 7.39% of the area deforested. Records on undesignated public land, settlements and indigenous lands appear next.

Read the full list below:

Private area – 63.47%;

– 63.47%; Conservation units – 7.39%;

– 7.39%; Unassigned Public Land – 6.14%;

– 6.14%; Settlements – 3.55%;

– 3.55%; Indigenous Land – 0.71%;

– 0.71%; Quilombola Area – 0.32%;

– 0.32%; others – 18.38%.

NEW PP CERRADO

At the same ceremony to release the data collected by Inpe, the Ministry of the Environment officially created the PPCerrado (Action Plan for the Prevention and Control of Deforestation and Burning in the Cerrado Biome) which will be valid from 2023 to 2027.

This is the 4th edition of the program, which was interrupted in 2019, when the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) revoked the project. In total, there are 4 work axes foreseen in the new measure:

promotion and stimulation of sustainable productive activities in the biome;

improving the capacity to monitor, analyze, prevent and control deforestation;

organization of land and territorial distribution in the region, especially in relation to undesignated public lands and areas belonging to traditional communities;

creation, improvement and implementation of normative and economic instruments for controlling and monitoring policies.

According to the government, the program mainly intends to intensify coordination with the Northeast Consortium to unify and structure data relating to deforestation in each State. This is because there is still no single way to deal with the issue in the country and many federative units issue deforestation permits for private properties without the Union’s knowledge.

The Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, stated that the program’s great difference lies precisely in its “articulation with the States”.

CERRADO COP28

The minister was questioned by journalists during the event about the impact that the release of the data will have on Brazil’s presentation at COP28 (28th United Nations Conference on Climate Change in 2023). The event will be held from November 30th to December 12th, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Marina stated that the presentation of information brings transparency to the challenges faced and avoids an attitude “denier”.

“The good thing is that the government is transparent, it already has a plan to deal with it. We know that it is a fundamental effort so that Brazil can be the agricultural power that it is, but, at the same time, protecting its biomes, its natural resources”he said.