Preliminary data from Inpe show that alerts in the biome reached the highest rate for the first 4 months of 2023

The first 4 months of 2023 represented a record of alerts in areas of the Cerrado, with 2,133 km², according to the historical series, started in 2019. previous data were released this Friday (May 5, 2023) by the Deter system, from Inpe (Institute for Space Research).

Bahia, Piauí, Tocantins and Maranhão are the states that lead the rates of deforestation in the biome. According to the historical series, 2021 was the year with the fewest alert areas, with 1,136 km².

According to INPE, “Alerts are recorded by the Deforestation Detection System in Time (DETER), which is based on images from Earth observation satellites and intended to guide inspections in the field, carried out by the competent bodies”.

Here are the areas under alert for deforestation in the Cerrado in January and April. The 2023 index only considers data up to April 27, since Inpe has not yet finalized data for the last month.

The Cerrado is one of the 5 major biomes in Brazil, covering about 25% of the national territory, with a presence in Goiás, Tocantins, Mato Grosso do Sul, southern Mato Grosso, western Minas Gerais, Federal District, western Bahia, southern from Maranhão, western Piauí and portions of the State of São Paulo. Data are from ICMBio (Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation).

