Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon fell by 22.3% between August 2022 and July 2023, according to official data released this Thursday, November 9. In that period, 9,001 square kilometers were logged, the lowest figure since 2018. The reduction has been attributed, among other reasons, to the measures of the government of the leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who returned to power last January and who has promised stop the destruction of this jungle, after forest degradation during the mandate of his predecessor, the far-right Jair Bolsonaro.

Mexico City covers around 1,495 square kilometers, so 9,000 square kilometers is approximately six times the size of the Mexican capital.

That figure is the square kilometers of the Brazilian Amazon that were logged in the last year.

The data, provided by the Brazilian space research agency INPE through its Prodes satellite monitoring program, offers a more precise view compared to that of the weekly alert system, Deter.

From January 1 to October 31, there were 80,002 fire outbreaks in the Amazon, 21% less than the same period in 2022. In Pará, in the same interval, it was 12% and in Amazonas, 7%. The data are from INPE. See the data by State, region and biome:https://t.co/IQ4hk6NUv1 pic.twitter.com/SsntrrRvF8 — Ministério do Meio Ambiente e Mudança do Clima (@mmeioambiente) November 9, 2023



The return to power of leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva earlier this year has marked a significant shift in environmental policy. Lula has promised the international community to rebuild the rainforest protection system and stop deforestation.

This positive trend has continued for six consecutive months, as shown by deforestation rates. The decline is particularly notable amid extreme drought affecting large areas of the Brazilian Amazon, drying up rivers and allowing agricultural fires to spread dangerously into rainforests.

These advances are attributed to the strict environmental policies implemented by Lula, who recently presented concrete plans to eliminate deforestation in the Amazon by 2030. These plans include measures such as strengthening law enforcement against environmental crimes and boosting development sustainable economic.

Less deforestation with Lula’s measures

“The reduction in deforestation is directly a result of greater government support to implement environmental control measures,” Marina Silva, Brazil’s Minister of the Environment, said at a press conference.

This significant decrease, especially in June, with a decrease of 41% compared to the same month last year, has been linked to the environmental laws promoted by the Lula Government, who is completing 11 months in office. Although it is not clear whether the total deforestation of 2023 will decrease, as data from the period of greatest forest loss and fires, from July to September, has not yet been reported.

Lula’s government launched an ambitious plan in October to address illegal deforestation. This plan was implemented after legislative changes that limited some powers of the Ministry of the Environment, pushed by opposition legislators in Congress.

Forest borders the Combu stream, on Combu Island, on the banks of the Guama River, near the city of Belem, Pará state, Brazil, August 6, 2023. AP – Eraldo Peres

The Lula Administration pledged to confiscate half of all illegally deforested lands in areas with special environmental protection designations. It also proposed designating three million hectares (7.4 million acres) as protected lands by 2027 and strengthening Brazil’s environmental monitoring network.

Besides, The president has actively sought support from the world’s wealthiest nations to fund initiatives focused on rainforest protection. This is in addition to current efforts by Norway and Germany through the Amazon Fund.

Environmental protection takes on greater importance in the context of the negotiations of the trade agreement between the European Union and the Mercosur bloc, of which Brazil is a part.

The European Union has presented new requirements for Mercosur countries on combating environmental crimes, highlighting the importance of preservation in these trade talks.

Image of the leaders who attended the Amazon Summit at the Hangar Convention Center in Belem, Brazil, on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. AP – Eraldo Peres

Brazil has also reached out to neighboring countries that share the Amazon in southern America, with summits addressing measures to protect the Amazon rainforest.

The impact of the Bolsonaro Government in the Amazon

This notable decline contrasts with the alarming increase in forest destruction during the mandate of far-right Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2023), who weakened environmental protection agencies, paving the way for the proliferation of illegal activities such as mining, livestock farming and illegal occupation of land.

In the first decade of the 2000s – coinciding with Lula’s first government (2003-2010) – Brazil stood out for its conservation efforts, achieving a marked reduction in deforestation. However, Bolsonaro’s arrival to power in 2019 marked a radical change, with policies that favored agribusiness, reversing the progress achieved.

FILE PHOTO: View of a deforested area in the middle of the Amazon jungle, near the BR-230 highway, known as Transamazónica, in the municipality of Uruara, Pará, Brazil, July 14, 2021. © Reuters – Bruno Kelly

Upon taking office, Bolsonaro dismantled conservation measures, reduced funding for scientific and environmental agencies, fired experts and advocated weakening the rights of indigenous communities. These actions were in line with support for the agricultural industry.

Between August 2019 and July 2021, more than 34,000 square kilometers (8.4 million acres) of the Amazon disappeared, excluding losses from natural wildfires. This represented a 52% increase compared to the previous three years.

Firefighters work to put out a fire in the Amazon rainforest during drought and high temperatures in the rural municipality of Careiro Castanho, Amazonas state, Brazil, Saturday, October 21, 2023. AP – Edmar Barros

Although the current Brazilian government assures its commitment to reducing deforestation, citing an increase in conservation budgets, critics argue that the allocated funds have not been fully used and point to a lack of capacity or political will to combat environmental crimes.

The consequences of deforestation under Bolsonaro’s leadership have been severe, given that 17% of the Amazon forest was lost. If this loss reaches 20 to 25 percent, critical ecosystem functions could be at risk, affecting millions of people and diverse species that depend on the rainforest.

A key piece in the fight against climate change

In the heart of Brazil, The Amazon plays a crucial role in the battle against climate change. The question that arises is: What is the real importance of the Amazon in this global challenge?

When carbon-absorbing plants disappear, climate change worsens. This is where the Amazon comes into play, acting as a gigantic carbon storage device.

Research led by Earth system scientist Carlos Nobre and the late environmental scientist Thomas Lovejoy suggests that 20% to 25% deforestation would be a critical limit for the Amazon. This would trigger a significant decrease in rainfall, transforming more than half of the Amazon into tropical savanna, with the consequent loss of biodiversity.

The changes are already seen in the indigenous territories, in the south of the Brazilian Amazon, which has become an island surrounded by soybean crops and grasslands. Researchers link forest degradation with persistent droughts, fires and agricultural practices.

With Reuters, EFE and local media