Minister claims that forest cutting is due to land grabbing and talks about achieving “zero deforestation”

The Vice President of the Republic and Minister of Industry and Commerce, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB)said this Thursday (April 27, 2023) that deforestation in the Amazon is not done by farmers or ranchers, but by land grabbers who operate in the Brazilian forest.

“That [o desmatamento na Amazônia] is gland grabbing due to lack of inspection and titling. And all measures are being taken to curb and combat [o desmatamento]”, he stated during the event “Livestock: Trends and Opportunities”carried out by the multinational company in the food sector Marfrigin Sao Paulo.

Alckmin also said that Brazil will be “the great protagonist” in combating climate change. According to him, the commitment of the government of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) is with deforestation “zero”.

“Brazil wants to be a major player in the fight against climate change. We are going to be the main protagonist and bring investment here. Here, you can produce well, cheaply and offset carbon emissions. AND they exist huge opportunities in the field of renewable energy, hydrogen green”he declared.

In March, deforestation in the Amazon tripled, making the 1st quarter of 2023 close with the 2nd largest deforested area in at least 16 years. 867 km² of forest were cut down, equivalent to almost 1,000 soccer fields per day of native forest. The data is from satellite monitoring of the amazon (Institute of Man and Environment of the Amazon).

The Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Carlos Favaro, –who was also present at the Marfrig event– defended the implementation of the use of traceability in livestock, in order, according to him, to make the sector more sustainable.

In practice, all operations from the primary producer to the final consumer are registered, which can guarantee greater transparency about the product process.

“We have to, together, create this model of traceability so that livestock begins to follow the paths and examples so well made by cotton, by other sectors, and it will certainly have the support of our government for us to continue to make this agriculture sustainable”he said.

Watch the event (32min39s):