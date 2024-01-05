An Inpe survey indicates that the first year of the Lula government recorded 5,152 km² of forest area lost; there were 10,278 km² in 2022

Deforestation in the Amazon fell by 50% in 2023 in the annual comparison, according to data from Inpe (National Institute for Space Research) released this Friday (January 5, 2024).

The data was obtained by the platform Detain, which maps evidence of changes in forest cover in both the Amazon and the Cerrado. In total, 5,152 km² of area were lost in the biome last year, the president's first Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the 3rd term. In 2022, the deforested area was 10,278 km².

The states with the largest deforested area last year were Pará (1,903 km²), Mato Grosso (1,408 km²) and Amazonas (894 km²).

Despite less devastation in the Amazon, deforestation in the Cerrado increased in 2023. The biome had lost territory of 7,828 km², an increase of 43% compared to the 5,463 km² registered by Inpe in 2022.

In the region that makes up the Cerrado, deforestation was greatest in the states of Maranhão (1,765 km²), Bahia (1,728 km²) and Tocantins (1,604 km²).