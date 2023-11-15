Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 15/11/2023 – 20:23

Manaus is experiencing a dramatic combination of historic drought and uncontrolled fires that hit the central part of the forest. But why do environmentalists seem to ignore this sad development? President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s government proudly announced recently that deforestation in the Amazon has fallen by 22% in one year. I was in Manaus when the numbers were released. Almost everyone I met reacted with surprise to the good news from Brasília.

In October and until a few days ago, the city was repeatedly covered in thick smoke. The Rio Negro, the isolated city’s most important lifeline of communication, has its lowest water level in 120 years.

Container ships, which the Free Zone depends on to import parts and ship finished products, are no longer able to dock. Many workers have been laid off from the industrial zone in recent weeks. There is only limited river traffic upstream.

The Amazon fires in October were, in fact, the biggest in more than 25 years.

The apparent contradiction in the government’s official numbers is explained by the fact that the Satellite Monitoring Project for Deforestation in the Legal Amazon (Prodes) of the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe), compares data from August 2022 to July 31, 2023 with the same previous period.

The areas of forest in the central Amazon that are currently on fire did not appear when this data was collected. These fires, however, are expected to boost deforestation rates that will only be computed in next year’s Prodes surveys.

Center of the burning forest

What is currently occurring in the state of Amazonas is a new and dramatic development that is far more extreme than rainforest conservationists predicted. The mass deaths of dolphins are a sign that something is completely out of control in the Amazon

Until now, the Amazon, with an area three times the size of France, had been considered the area with one of the least destroyed tropical forests in South America, with 97% of its area considered intact.

Fire-based deforestation in recent decades occurred mainly in states to the east and south of the forest, such as Pará and Rondônia. Now, however, it is the center of the Amazon rainforest that is on fire – which is dramatic.

In Manaus, people are particularly astonished that the explosive fires in the region receive little attention – from activists and politicians alike. The Brazilian press extensively covers the consequences of the smoke in Manaus, but does not mention where it comes from and what it means for the Amazon.

Absence of protests

With the largest deforested areas located in the center of the forest, the Amazon is increasingly losing its ability to self-irrigate. Until now, the forest has thrived on rising moisture that forms mists and returns as rain. If these evaporation surfaces disappear, this cycle will be interrupted. The “flying rivers” will become narrower, as is now the case with the Rio Negro.

Supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro complain about the fires in the Amazon on social media. The content of the criticism is that if forest fires had exploded during the Bolsonaro government in the same way as they do now, environmentalists in Brazil and around the world would be loudly protesting.

In fact, it may now seem that these same forest defenders are silent or just criticizing behind closed doors, under the following slogan: “President Lula and Minister Marina da Silva are on the right path when it comes to protecting the Amazon; We don’t need to put our finger on the wound.”

But in this way, the environmental movement does a disservice to the Amazon. It is urgently necessary to point out the dramatic nature of the events, and not to disguise them.

Journalist Alexander Busch has been a South American correspondent for over 30 years. He works for Handelsblatt and the newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung. Born in 1963, he grew up in Venezuela and studied economics and politics in Cologne and Buenos Aires. Busch lives and works in Salvador. He is the author of several books about Brazil.