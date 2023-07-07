The radical change in Brazil’s environmental policy since Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva returned to power is starting to show up in the measurements. Illegal deforestation fell by 34% in the Brazilian Amazon during the first half of this year compared to the same period in 2022, according to preliminary data presented this Thursday by the minister of the branch, Marina Silva. This decrease, which will have to be confirmed in a few months by consolidated data, means a bit for President Lula, who took power on January 1 and since his electoral victory has asked the international community for a vote of confidence, support and money to protect the largest jungle in the world, essential to stop global warming.

Minister Silva, a tireless activist who 20 years ago also led the environmental policy of the Lula government, explained that “the reduction in deforestation in the Amazon is due to a series of actions that include the increase in inspections and embargoes [a los infractores] by Ibama [el Instituto Brasileño de Medio Ambiente] to the coordinated action with the States and the dissuasive process carried out by showing that there will be no collusion with the criminals”, according to UOL reports.

Quite a contrast to the four years of Jair Bolsonaro, who left environmental agencies in the dust, encouraged the exploitation of the riches of the Amazon and tried to get Congress to bless mining on indigenous lands, which would have meant legalizing an activity which is now illegal even though it is widespread.

Undoubtedly, Lula and his government will exhibit this decrease as a tangible result of Brazil’s renewed commitment to the fight against the climate emergency. Mercosur, the South American block of which Brazil is the largest partner, is locked in a bitter negotiation with the European Union to close the fringes and ratify a trade agreement that both parties say they want but that is stalled by European demands on green and tough matters critics of Latin Americans. The semester that has just started, with Spain in the presidency of the EU, and Brazil, in that of Mercosur, there is a window of opportunity to finish off the pact that will multiply bilateral trade.

The Minister of the Environment and Climate Change appeared to release a preliminary balance indicating that between January and June 2,649 kilometers of tropical forest were destroyed. These data, collected by the satellites of the Institute for Space Research (INPE, for its acronym in Portuguese), are not, however, the ideal ones to measure deforestation because they are not based on the area affected by illegal logging but on less precise measurements. that serve to raise the alarm and that the authorities can react. They usually indicate a trend.

The Brazilian Amazon lost 11,500 kilometers, according to the most recent annual balance of deforestation, prepared with consolidated data, which coincides with the end of Bolsonaro’s term and was released in December. This figure represented a change in trend and a fall of 11%.

These new deforestation figures are a breath of fresh air for the president and his foreign policy, in which the protection of the Amazon has considerable weight. Preserving the biodiversity of this jungle, which on its Brazilian side occupies an area equivalent to that of the European Union, is key to curbing the climate crisis, as shown by the fact that this week the planet experienced the warmest days in history. And deforestation is the yardstick with which the international community measures Brazil’s performance in ecological matters.

