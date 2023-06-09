Deutsche Wellei

Deutsche Welle https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/

06/08/2023 – 17:08

Share



Government says it applied BRL 2 billion in fines in the Amazon this year – an increase of 179% compared to the same period in 2022, during the Bolsonaro government. Deforestation in the Cerrado remains on the rise. Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon dropped 31% in the first five months of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s administration, compared with the same period last year.

At least 1,986 km2 of forest cover were destroyed between January and May on the forest surface, compared to 2,867 km2 in the same period of 2022, according to data from the Deter monitoring program, of the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe), released on Wednesday (07/06).

Inpe data contrast with the last year of the Jair Bolsonaro government. Social Democrat Lula took office on Jan. 1, pledging to fight to end illegal deforestation after the Amazon fires under his far-right predecessor.

Average annual deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon increased by more than 75% compared to the previous decade during the Bolsonaro presidency.

“The current government has welcomed [da gestão anterior] Deforestation is on the rise in the Amazon, in a very important range. The data that Deter has just made available represents a drop of 10% in the month of May, compared to the month of May of the previous year. From January to May of this year, a 31% drop in deforestation”, highlighted the executive secretary of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MMA), João Paulo Capobianco, at a press conference to detail the numbers.

According to the federal government, only 20 municipalities in the Legal Amazon concentrate 55% of the deforestation detected from January to May. The municipality of Feliz Natal (MT) leads this statistic, with 8.8% of deforestation, followed by Apuí (AM) and Altamira (PA), with 6.8% and 4.9%, respectively. In all, there are eight municipalities in Mato Grosso, six in Amazonas, four in Pará, one in Rondônia and one in Roraima. Together, they accounted for a deforested area of ​​almost 2,000 km².

“A good part of the deforestation in the Amazon is illegal, without authorization”, explained the president of the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama), Rodrigo Agostinho. The work of the autarchy in this period resulted in the application of more than R$ 2 billion in fines, an increase of 179% compared to last year.

According to the president of Ibama, 7,196 infraction notices were issued and more than 2,200 farms, plots or rural lots were embargoed, that is, their activity was prohibited.

thick

In the Cerrado, the numbers are less optimistic. According to MMA data, deforestation figures across the Cerrado show a 35% increase in vegetation loss between January and May 2023, compared to the same period in 2022. There were 3,532 square kilometers (km²) of area deforested this year, against 2,612 km² last year. Compared to previous periods, this year’s deforestation is at least the worst since 2017. When comparing only the month of May, the increase in deforestation reached 83% last month compared to the same period in 2023.

According to information from the MMA, most of the deforestation, about 77%, was detected in rural properties with public registration in the Rural Environmental Registry (CAR), in which the government is able to identify the person responsible for the area, whether an owner or a squatter in process. land regularization. Another 15.9% were in rural settlements and a smaller portion, 4.2%, were in areas of environmental preservation.]

In relation to the municipalities that recorded the most deforestation in the Cerrado, São Desidério and Jaborandi, in western Bahia, stand out in the first positions. The two together represent more than 11% of the deforested area.

“Our estimate is that more than half of deforestation in the Cerrado is authorized by state environmental agencies. Our great challenge now is to synchronize this information and data to really identify what is authorized, in fact, to carry out a more efficient inspection”, points out MMA’s Secretary of Deforestation Control and Territorial Environmental Planning, André Lima.

In the Cerrado, the legislation is more permissive with deforestation for agricultural activities. In the part of the biome that is not part of the states of the Legal Amazon, the mandatory legal reserve is 35% of the area. In other regions, this limit drops to 20%. Meanwhile, in the Amazon, the area that can be deforested with authorization is 20% of the rural property.

plan against deforestation

On Monday, World Environment Day, Lula announced a new and comprehensive plan to combat deforestation, with hundreds of goals and objectives, including the immediate seizure of half of the territory that is being illegally exploited for logging, agriculture, mining and other activities on protected lands.

Experts say the true test of the new government will begin in the coming months, with the onset of drier weather in the Amazon from July, which marks the peak season for deforestation and forest fires.

The Lula government has suffered a series of environmental setbacks in recent weeks in Congress, in which the right holds the majority, with deputies passing bills that cut the powers of the Ministries of the Environment and Indigenous Peoples and drastically reduce the protection of indigenous lands. .

jps (AFP, Brazil Agency)























