Rio de Janeiro. The deforested area in the Brazilian Amazon fell 11 percent in 12 months, according to official figures released yesterday, which, however, show a total advance of 60 percent under the mandate of Jair Bolsonaro.

Between August 2021 and July 2022, 11,568 square kilometers were destroyed in the tropical forest, an area equivalent to Qatar, according to data from the Prodes deforestation monitoring system, of the Brazilian National Institute for Space Research (INPE).

This represents a drop of 11.3 percent compared to the period from August 2020 to July 2021, when the INPE detected 13,083 deforested kilometers, a record in 15 years.

But when considering the past four years, the data reveals that under the Bolsonaro government, average annual deforestation increased 59.5 percent compared to the previous four years, and advanced 75.5 percent compared to the previous decade, according to figures from the institute.

“The Bolsonaro government was a machine for the destruction of the jungle (…) the only good news is that it is about to end,” said Marcio Astrini, executive secretary of the environmental NGO Observatorio do Clima, in a statement.

Bolsonaro lost re-election in October to former leftist president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who promised to work to end deforestation by 2030 once he takes office on January 1.

“The destruction continues out of control. Jair Bolsonaro will hand over to his successor a dirty legacy, with increased logging and the Amazon on fire, ”added Astrini.

He urged Lula to adopt a “zero tolerance” policy towards environmental crimes.

Deforestation is mainly attributed to the felling of trees to make room for cattle pasture and agricultural areas.