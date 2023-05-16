A Ticuna indigenous man walks through the Amazon jungle in the municipality of Leticia (Colombia), in a file image. Anadolu Agency (Getty Images)

EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Deforestation in Colombia is one of the issues that most concerns citizens and environmentalists in the country. After the signing of the Peace Agreement between the Government and the former FARC guerrilla, the figure reached a maximum peak in 2016, when 178,597 hectares of forest were cleared in the country, increasing by 44% compared to 2015. But the trend seems to start to change. According to estimated and preliminary figures announced on the morning of May 16 by the Minister of the Environment, Susana Muhamad, deforestation decreased in Colombia in a range that is between 5 and -10% in 2022, if compared to what happened in 2021.

“The exact figure will be in June of this year, when all the satellite images are finished processing,” said the minister. “And it would take us to a figure similar to what was had before the Peace Agreement.” Although the greatest improvements occurred in the Amazon, a region that had been suffering from relentless deforestation, this was not the case for all of Colombia. Putumayo, Catatumbo, North Pacific and the Serranía de San Lucas are still on alert.

“The deforestation containment program, which was included in the National Development Plan, includes 28 deforestation centers in Colombia, and 22 of the 28 are in the Amazon,” said Muhamad.

A cyclops eye in the Amazon

Historically, one of the most alarming points of deforestation is what is known as the Amazon Arc, an area that includes the departments of Meta, Caquetá, Guaviare and Putumayo. And there, precisely, is where it seems that the scenario began to improve. Muhamad explained that deforestation has fallen in Guaviare (-35%), Caquetá (-31%) and Meta (-25%). “Deforestation in this region usually occurs in the last quarter and the first quarter of each year, which is why it was very important to work in the last quarter of 2022 to try to mitigate deforestation,” said the minister.

However, the good news was not the same for Putumayo, where deforestation also increased by 26%. According to the minister, while in the other three departments the main driver of forest loss is land grabbing and where environmental conservation agreements and the total peace strategy were reached, in Putumayo a policy has not been reached solid. “Neither is there any conversation regarding ‘total peace’, since other groups are the ones that dominate the territory there.”

If the data for the entire Amazon Arc is added, this would indicate that deforestation in that area fell between 15% and 25% between 2021 and 2022, according to preliminary government data.

Muhamad also explained that the good numbers in the Amazon are due to a change in policy, especially in National Natural Parks (PNN). Before, and during the Iván Duque Government, the axis of the deforestation policy was the Artemisa Campaign, during which several peasants were prosecuted for this crime, but conflict was created in the territory. Currently, the focus has become conservation agreements with the communities, without having to remove them from the territory, which, according to the minister, is bearing good results. “Obviously we are looking for the difference between the big land grabbers and the entrenched peasants,” she said.

During the first quarter of 2022, for example, in the twelve national parks that are in the Amazon, 9,260 hectares of forest were deforested, while, for the same period of time in 2023, the figure barely reached 393 hectares. In some key PNN victims of deforestation, the figures are also better: in Tinigua it decreased by 5,209 hectares, in Macarena it was 2,496 hectares less, while in Chibiriquete and Picachos it fell by 671 and 296 hectares, respectively. In total, adding the 12 parks, it is a reduction of 8,869 hectares.

“However, it is a permanent job, and this is not a victory song because the trends can be reversed, and you have to keep working,” Muhamad concluded.