An alleged corrupt network between institutional officials and businessmen allowed the destruction of forests near wetlands for real estate deals on the southern Caribbean coast of Costa Rica, a point of attraction for thousands of American and European tourists. The investigations into the Gandoca-Manzanillo natural refuge have affected President Rodrigo Chaves, who has admitted that he knows the main investor and his desire to “not leave this treasure to the fauna.”

Judicial authorities who this week carried out 26 raids in public institutions and public officials’ homes hypothesize that there were agreements to promote an urban development plan in the municipality of Talamanca, tailored to the interests of investors who later received permits for tourism and real estate exploitation in areas prohibited by environmental laws. “Apparently, the plan was made in contravention of national and international regulations, affecting the forests and wetlands near the Gandoca-Manzanillo Mixed Refuge,” reported the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office. Costa Rica is internationally recognized for its forests and its environmental commitment, despite growing tensions over the economic exploitation of natural resources and messages from the current government that repudiate the struggles of conservationist groups.

The case could have been passed off as just another of those unsuccessfully reported to the Ministry of the Environment, but the alerts from local organizations were picked up by left-wing deputies who turned the matter into a national issue. The notoriety was even greater when it was confirmed that the businessman, named Allan Pacheco, was a neighbor of President Rodrigo Chaves in an exclusive condominium east of San José and visited the Presidential House on at least seven occasions during the current government, whose leaders participated in parties held in a country house of close associates of the investor. Pacheco is a representative of the company Playa Manzanillo SA, which according to the local press received urban planning permits, although 20% of the property is within the protected coastal zone.

When Chaves was first questioned about logging in the South Caribbean, the president and his environment minister, Franz Tattenbach, claimed that there were legal permits and that the complaints came from groups that do not want development, using a phrase that sounded like gunpowder: “We are not going to destroy the treasure of the Limón coast, but we are not going to leave it to the fauna either.” These words provoked anger on social media.

In July, after signs of a close relationship with the businessman and strong criticism from Ariel Robles, a young deputy from the Frente Amplio party (left), Chaves admitted Pacheco’s visits, although he refused to reveal the reasons. He described it as a “little scandal” between Robles and his allies, and resorted to his acidic style of discourse by attributing an ideological bias to him and linking him to an expression that was interpreted as a homophobic allusion: “The Madwoman of Gandoca”. That is the name of a novel by the writer Anacristina Rossi that, almost like a prophecy, deals precisely with the environmental destruction in that area of ​​the South Caribbean with a delicate natural balance that protects monkeys, manatees, sea turtles and coral reefs, among other species.

Robles responded by sending Chaves a copy of the novel. He told the press that he and community leaders have received police protection from a program of the Judicial Branch after receiving phone calls warning them that hitmen would be sent. The threat is taken seriously at a time of the worst wave of homicides in Costa Rica’s history due to organized crime and drug trafficking, with a special impact on the Caribbean region and on poor towns that for decades have been home to tensions over the dilemma between natural wealth and greater economic use.

The president has not publicly commented on these threats or on the judicial file in which he appears as a suspect of the crime of “influence peddling” along with businessman Pacheco, a case parallel to the judicial files on Gandoca-Manzanillo; this is one of the 42 cases for which the president is being investigated.

Prosecutors, focusing on the main case opened in 2023, have carried out raids, including the home of the mayor of Talamanca, and the detention of businessman Pacheco for a few days. A judge in the case, however, has considered that so far the evidence is weak to support the alleged criminal plan and ordered the detainees to be released, a decision that the Presidency has taken to reinforce its discourse that the case lacks foundation.

Chaves claims that it is all a “smoke screen” by environmental groups to avoid attention to the negative environmental and economic consequences of the cancellation in 2010 of a gold mining project in the northern part of the country, called Crucitas. This is another of the activities that Chaves wants to develop, in addition to venturing into the exploration of natural gas and oil in areas of the Caribbean.

The development of the tourism industry, which moves more than 8% of Costa Rica’s GDP and has almost recovered to pre-pandemic levels, is one of the factors that affect natural wealth and threaten the achievements of decades of incentives for forest conservation, as noted in 2023 by a report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)“Coastal areas, mangroves and other wetlands have deteriorated,” the report said before the Gandoca case broke.

