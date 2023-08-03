The Brazilian Amazon lost 7,952 square kilometers of vegetation between August 2022 and July 2023, representing a 7% drop compared to the previous 12 months, the Government reported this Thursday.

This is the smallest devastated area in the biome in four years, after that between August 2019 and July 2020 -the year in which Jair Bolsonaro came to power, a defender of the economic exploitation of the Amazon- 9,216 square kilometers of vegetation were destroyed.

The good data of this year, which is measured from August to July by the rainfall regime in the Amazon region, It occurred mainly thanks to the sharp fall of 42.5% accumulated in the first seven months of 2023, coinciding with the arrival of Lula to power on January 1st.

This figure reversed the trend of increasing devastation recorded in the last months of the Bolsonaro government, which grew 54.1% year-on-year between August and December 2022.

“The goal sought at the beginning of the Government through the actions initiated and the field actions unquestionably allowed to change the curve and go from accelerating deforestation to reducing it,” said the executive secretary of the Ministry of Environment. Environment, João Paulo Capobianco, during a press conference.

(Read also: 4 extreme data that show the magnitude of the heat waves that are occurring)

A deforested and burned area is seen on a section of the BR-230 (trans-amazon highway) in Humaitá, Amazonas state, Brazil. Photo: MICHAEL DANTAS. AFP

According to the official, July is “the worst month” in the Amazon, because it is when the least rainfall is recorded and it is the most propitious month for devastation activities.

Insteadlast month deforestation reached 500 km2, marking a decrease of 66% in relation to the same month of 2022, when it reached 1,487 km2, according to data released by the Ministries of Environment and Science and Technology.

(You can read: Shocking video: soccer player was eaten by a crocodile after taking a “dip” in the river)

However, the destroyed area continued to increase in the Cerrado, a tropical savannah of enormous diversity located in the southern Amazon: With 6,359 km2 devastated in a year up to this month, it registered the worst annual result since the start of the INPE series in 2017.

Between January and July, the alerts followed the upward trend, growing 21.7% against that period of 2022, from 4,123 km2 to 5,019 km2. The increase was 26%, to 612 km2 in July compared to July 2022.

Jair Bolsonaro and Lula da Silva.

The fight against deforestation in the Amazon is one of the pillars of Lula’s government, that it has spared no efforts to confront those who practice activities that destroy the forest, such as illegal mining and the illegal extraction and commercialization of wood.

Upon reaching the presidency for the third time, on January 1, the leader inherited an unfortunate panorama in the biome, where deforestation shot up 60% during the Bolsonaro government, compared to the previous four-year period, levels not seen in 15 years.

(Keep reading: Harsh measure against Colombians in El Salvador: they are accused of having a criminal gang)

In 2022 alone, almost 20,000 kilometers of vegetation were destroyed in the Amazon, the area with the greatest biodiversity on the planet and the main water reserve in the world.

For being so important to the planet, Lula called for the next 8 and 9 August a summit of the eight Amazonian countries that seeks to specify a unified position on the preservation of the biome, which will be presented at the next climate summit (COP28), in November.

*With AFP and EFE