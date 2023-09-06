Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/05/2023 – 22:15

Deforestation alerts in the Legal Amazon dropped 66.11% in August, compared to the same period last year, according to data from the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe) released by the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change (MMA) this Tuesday. fair (5), the day Amazon Day is celebrated. The result was celebrated by Minister Marina Silva during an event at the Planalto Palace to announce new measures to protect the biome.

“In the first seven months of this government, we achieved a 42% reduction in deforestation [na Amazônia]. Compared to this same period last year, it’s a win. In August, we had a 66.11% reduction in deforestation and a 47.5% reduction in the rate of hot spots in the Amazon, compared to August 2022,” said Marina Silva.

Related news:

The Legal Amazon encompasses the states of Acre, Amapá, Amazonas, Mato Grosso, Pará, Rondônia, Roraima and Tocantins and part of Maranhão, covering about 59% of the Brazilian territory.

The Minister of the Environment also mentioned the 42% reduction in deforestation in the Atlantic Forest, from January to May, and 79.7% in June, according to data from the SOS Mata Atlântica Foundation. In the Cerrado, according to the minister, recent numbers show a reversal of the deforestation trend verified in recent months.

“The Cerrado was in a very strong trend of deforestation. We have a hint of good news. We are balancing and pushing this curve downwards, thanks to a partnership with state governments”, he said.

amazon day

In an event to commemorate Amazon Day, with the presence of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the federal government announced a series of measures, including the ratification of two indigenous lands and destination from public lands to new areas of conservation units.

“The Amazon is in a hurry to survive the devastation caused by those people who don’t want to see the future. The Amazon is in a hurry to stay alive, it will remain healthy and strong enough to face the droughts that climate change has already started to bring”, said the president at the ceremony.

Along the same lines, Marina Silva recalled that, by having more than 60% of the Amazon within its territory, the future of humanity and the living conditions of the world depend on Brazil. “It is not pride. It is a realistic and even scientific confirmation of the enormous responsibility that Brazilian society and governments bear. If we fail to protect the forest and its people, we will condemn the world to a brutal increase in CO2 [gás carbônico] in the atmosphere and rising temperatures,” he said.

Combating deforestation

At the ceremony, Lula highlighted the allocation, starting in 2025, of R$ 600 million from the Amazon Fund to municipalities in the region that, according to recent indicators, are considered a priority in the fight against deforestation and forest fires. The president asked for dialogue mainly with mayors, to involve them in the project for the environmental preservation of the forest.

“It is important that we bring the mayors in cities in the Amazon territory, so that we do not have them as enemies, so that we have them as partners in the fight against deforestation”, he said.

The resources must be invested in monitoring and control actions, in land and environmental regularization and in sustainable productive activities compatible with the Action Plan for the Prevention and Control of Deforestation in the Legal Amazon (PPCDAm)released about three months ago.

In a speech, the president once again urged rich countries to fulfill their promise to allocate at least US$ 100 billion annually to climate action. He also recalled the holding of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP) to be held in the Amazon in two years’ time.

“In 2025, we will have the great climate meeting in Amazonas. It will be in the city of Belém. Everyone on planet Earth talks about the Amazon. With the holding of this event, it will be the first time that the Amazon will speak to the world of its importance”, he noted.

chemical safety

One of the acts signed by President Lula this Tuesday establishes the National Chemical Safety Commission. Coordinated by the MMA and composed of representatives of public administration and society bodies and entities, the collegiate had been extinguished in 2019. The commission has, among other attributions, competence to coordinate the preparation of proposals and strategies for the environmentally appropriate management of substances chemicals, including their waste.