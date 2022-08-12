This is the 3rd consecutive year of the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in which the mark is exceeded

Data released this Friday (12.Aug.2022) by Inpe (Instituto de Pesquisas Espaciais) show that the accumulated deforestation alerts in 2022 in the Amazon was 8,590 km². The number corresponds to the period from August 2021 to July 2022.

This is the 3rd consecutive year of the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in which the 8,000 km² mark is exceeded. The record in the historical series is from August 2019 and July 2020, when deforestation alerts totaled 9,216 km². From August 2020 to July 2021 there were 8,780 km².

Deforestation alerts are made by Inpe’s Deter (Real Time Deforestation Detection System). The system shows signs of change in forest cover daily. The data produced is not official, but it warns about where the problem is happening and the scale.

According to the data released on this 6th, there were 1,487 km² of alerts in the month of July.

“What drew attention in the overflights that we carried out this last year, in addition to the advance of deforestation, is the amount of large areas deforested on non-destined public lands, on private properties and even in protected areas”, said Rômulo Batista, Amazon spokesperson for Greenpeace Brazil.

“This reiterates that deforestation in the Amazon is not the result of poverty and desperation of people in situations of great vulnerability.“, continued. “It is an organized scheme, sponsored by large landowners and land grabbers who feel protected by the meltdown of environmental protection policies and the fight against deforestation that have taken place in recent years.”

January and February 2022 recorded deforestation records in Brazil: 430.44 km² and 199 km², respectively. The average for the month of January in the period from 2016 to 2021 is 162 km². For February, 135 km².

Pará was the state with the largest area of ​​the Legal Amazon under deforestation alert: 3,072 km². It is followed by Amazonas (2,292 km²), Mato Grosso (1,433 km²), Rondônia (1,179 km²), Acre (395 km²), Roraima (125 km²) and Maranhão (83 km²).

Five of the 10 cities that most deforested in the 2021/2022 season are in Pará: Altamira, São Félix do Xingu, Itaituba, Portel and Novo Progresso. The others are in Amazonas (Labrea, Apuí and Novo Aripuana), Rondônia (Porto Velho) and Mato Grosso (Colniza).

Pará still leads the ranking of the protection units with the largest area of ​​deforestation in the period 2021/2022. Of the first 10 callers, 7 are in the state: