SUVs targeted by environmentalists in Milan where owners of cars with high wheels found a nasty surprise when they realized their wheels were on the ground. Indeed, the Collective of suv-versives has targeted these models, accused of being a type of car that creates dangers for the environment and for other road users. “Don’t take it personally, we are not angry with you, but with your luxury car”this is the message left by the group that deflated the tires of the SUVs in via Mameli, in the Lombard capital. The incident was reported by Silvia Sardone, MEP and city commissioner of the League, and Chiara Pazzaglia, councilor of the League in Muncipio 4.

The two politicians used harsh words against the Collective of suv-versives, with the group being described as “the Taliban of the wildest environmentalism”. The justification of the gesture is due to the demonization of this type of car, which according to the environmentalist group are particularly dangerous as they potentially generate serious accidents but are also guilty of a greater occupation of space and above all of a greater environmental impact. The Collective has therefore invited motorists to choose greener solutions for getting around, such as cycling or walking. Meanwhile, one of the owners who were victims of the attack on the SUV tires has decided to report the incident to the Carabinieri.