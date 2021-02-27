The priest Matías Quintana was eating when the walls of his house flew through the air after a loud roar. Seconds later, he got up in a daze. He grabbed the mobile with his hand and began to record what had happened around him. He thought he was going to die. He sent a video to his family in farewell mode. “Pray for me,” he asked in a calm voice.

Video recorded by Matías Quintana himself moments after the explosion.

The destruction of his floor, full of rubble and without walls, contrasted with that of his body, intact. It came out practically unscathed from the explosion. For some, that was a miracle. For others, only science can explain why he is still alive. His partner Rubén Pérez and the electrician David Santos did not have the same luck.



The natural gas, which is lighter than air and tends to rise, accumulated on the upper floors of the building. Priest Matías Quintana The accumulated gas found somewhere in the building a spark or flame and the deflagration of all gas. A deflagration generates more gases and expands the air immediately. The shock wave, which is gaining strength as it moves away from the origin, he met the resistance of the walls and tore them down. To Matías Quintana The deflagration did not reach him, but the shock wave did. This one passed over him, but it did not harm him. The natural gas, which is lighter than air and tends to rise, accumulated on the upper floors of the building. Priest Matías Quintana The accumulated gas found somewhere in the building a spark or flame and the deflagration of all gas. A deflagration generates more gases and expands the air immediately. The shock wave, which is gaining strength as it moves away from the origin, he met the resistance of the walls and tore them down. To Matías Quintana The deflagration did not reach him, but the shock wave did. It ran over him, but did not cause any damage. The accumulated gas found somewhere in the building a spark or flame and the deflagration of all gas. The natural gas, which is lighter than air and tends to rise, accumulated on the upper floors of the building. Priest Matías Quintana To Matías Quintana The deflagration did not reach him, but the shock wave did. It ran over him, but did not cause any damage. A deflagration generates more gases and expands the air immediately. The shock wave, which is gaining strength as it moves away from the origin, he met the resistance of the walls and tore them down. The natural gas, which is lighter than air and tends to rise, accumulated on the upper floors of the building. The accumulated gas found somewhere in the building a spark or flame and the deflagration of gas. A deflagration generates more gases and expands the air suddenly causing a shock wave. Priest Matías Quintana The wave, which is gaining strength as it moves away from the origin, he met the resistance of the walls and tore them down. To Matías Quintana The deflagration did not reach him, but the shock wave did. It ran over him, but did not cause any damage.

Following the explosion of the building, a detailed investigation began to find out what exactly had happened. Where was the fault. How it had happened. Why. The forensic police got to work, observing first and asking questions later. The firefighters, who were the first to arrive, explain to EL PAÍS how a gas explosion behaves in a closed place.

Fernando Arias, fire sergeant of Madrid, teaches EL PAÍS how gas behaves in closed spaces when there is a deflagration and its shock wave. Video: Antonio Nieto

A break in the gas line

A month later, the justice has closed the case. “After carrying out the necessary investigation procedures to clarify the facts,” argues the magistrate in a brief two-page order, “it is concluded that the etiology of the explosion was accidental, without any other different causality having been established. the explosion having been caused by a natural gas leak, which developed slowly, continuously and for a long time ”.

Investigators found a clue. The pipe that is buried underground at the entrance of the building was separated from its connection, that is, the coupling that connects the gas from the street with that of the house was broken. In addition, they also found a water hole under the building. What happened first, gas or water failure, is unknown. The judge believes that it was all “accidental.”



The natural gas entered the building from outside the pipe and seeped through the holes in the ceilings and walls. The leak occurred in the gas connection. A ground movement disconnected the gas supply pipe natural connection key. The gas began to come out under pressure. The natural gas entered the building from outside the pipe and seeped through the holes in the ceilings and walls. The leak occurred in the gas connection. A ground movement disconnected the gas supply pipe natural of the service tap. The gas began to come out under pressure. The natural gas entered the building from outside the pipe and seeped through the holes in the ceilings and walls. The leak occurred in the gas connection. A ground movement disconnected the natural gas supply pipe of the service tap. The gas began to come out under pressure. The natural gas entered the building from the outside from the pipe and seeped through the holes in the ceilings and walls. The leak occurred in the gas connection. A ground movement disconnected the natural gas supply pipe of the service tap. The gas began to come out under pressure.

That day it was raining and cold in Madrid. The capital of Spain was still experiencing the blows of the storm Filomena. The maximum temperature reached 10 degrees and the minimum 3 degrees. One of the two priests who survived told the police that, by mid-morning, his radiators “were neither hot nor cold.” It was difficult to warm the atmosphere. The boiler on the sixth floor activated the red button as an alarm signal. And they began to worry.

After the first investigations, the focus stopped pointing towards a possible failure in the building’s boilers and, more importantly, towards the deceased electrician, who had come to help the religious because he lived right next door.

The gas leak, according to the police report, was located between the first boiler of the building and the supply connection, “the possible irregularities or not of the installation having not influenced the cause of the explosion.” The fault was in the street. That has become clear. Naturgy, the company that distributes gas in the area, did not register any notice that day. The gas company learned of the tragedy from the news and made itself available to investigators.

In this case it was important to determine the exact site that caused the disaster because there are several companies involved. Naturgy distributes gas to the central area of ​​Madrid, but it is not necessarily the marketing company for each home. In this case, its responsibility is limited to everything related to the pipes that reach the building, but it does not take responsibility for the failures of those that are distributed inside, which belong to Remica, the marketing company.

The fault was found outside, right at the rush. The last inspection of the area was carried out at the end of 2019, as the company itself explains to EL PAÍS. The next mandatory review was scheduled for the end of this year. The building, with its doors and windows to the outside closed, became a great trap. Natural gas, with less density than air, rose throughout the block, accumulated for hours, met a spark, and the blast wave did the rest.



Weight ratio with respect to the air of the usual gases in heating systems: The Gas city and the natural gas they are lighter than air and tend to accumulate in upper ceilings and cavities. The propane gas and the butane gas They weigh more than air and accumulate on floors, basements and basements. Weight ratio with respect to the air of the usual gases in heating systems: The Gas city and the natural gas they are lighter than air and tend to accumulate in upper ceilings and cavities. The propane gas and the butane gas They weigh more than air and accumulate on floors, basements and basements. The Gas city and the natural gas they are lighter than air and tend to accumulate in upper ceilings and cavities. Weight ratio with respect to the air of the usual gases in heating systems: The propane gas and the butane gas They weigh more than air and accumulate on floors, basements and basements. The Gas city and the natural gas they are lighter than air and tend to accumulate in upper ceilings and cavities. Weight ratio with respect to the air of the usual gases in heating systems: The propane gas and the butane gas They weigh more than air and accumulate on floors, basements and basements.

When fire crews arrived, they found three bare floors in a building of seven, plus a fire at the entrance. Natural gas was coming out throughout the afternoon of the accident. Firefighters were unable to put out the fire until 9:30 p.m., six hours after the explosion.

The police investigation has concluded without revealing where the exact point of ignition occurred, although there is an important fact about the behavior of the gas that the experts consulted explain: when between 5% and 15% of gas accumulates in the environment of a confined space, any spark can cause an explosion. Turn on the light, a microwave, press the elevator button, light a cigarette or a simple phone call.

“It was a fortuitous accident,” the judge argued to file the case. A month later, Toledo Street is passable again, although the block is still under reconstruction. Four people died: two of them were thrown from the building and two others received the impact caused by the explosion because they were passing on the street at that time. 16 cars were completely destroyed. The 210 children from the La Salle-La Paloma subsidiary school, right next door, were saved because instead of being in the playground, as was usual at that time, they were in the classrooms to avoid the snow and ice left by the storm Filomena. On January 20, Madrid experienced a warlike scene just 10 minutes on foot from Puerta del Sol.

A police helicopter flies over the area after the explosion. Video: National Police.

Antonio Nieto (videos) and Nacho Gallello (information) have contributed to the preparation of this report.