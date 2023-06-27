The plan was part of the cabinet’s new Housing Act. This regulates that municipalities may reserve rental houses and new-build homes more often than now for, for example, their own residents, lower incomes or people with professions where there is a shortage, such as teachers. Part of the law was also that there would be stricter rules for existing owner-occupied homes. But that has now been removed from the law.

De Jonge wanted to include in the Housing Act that municipalities will be given the option of allocating owner-occupied homes up to 355,000 euros only to people with a lower or middle income. Because it is now difficult for lower incomes to bid on the tight owner-occupied market against people who have more to spend, municipalities should not allow wealthier prospective buyers to buy a cheaper house. Although last week it seemed that the plan could count on a majority in the House of Representatives, opposition party PVV suddenly changed its mind, resulting in a majority against it.

The House did agree with the rest of the new Housing Act. As a result, municipalities will be able to set more rules for the distribution of rental homes and new-build homes from next year. When issuing housing permits, they may more often give priority to persons who have social or economic ties with the municipality. More requirements may also be set than at present, for example by giving priority to people with a profession that there is a shortage of in a municipality, such as nurses, teachers or police officers.