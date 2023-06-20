On the morning of this Monday the actor’s will was read Andrés García, who died last April at the age of 81 and in which there were a series of statements between his widow, Margarita, and their children, on this subject.

In various news portals it is disclosed that Leonardo, Sandra Vale and Roberto Palazuelos They will not receive anything from the actor, since he excluded them from his inheritance, definitively.

Andrés García had several problems with his children and for this reason on several occasions he threatened to leave them out of his will and on this day it is confirmed that his last will was done.

Margarita Portillo and her late husband Andrés García. Instagram photo

It was known that in addition to his wife Margarita, his sister, Margarita’s son, and his sons Andrés and Leonardo, there was his ex-wife and mother of his children, Sandra Vale and Roberto Palazuelos.

A discussion between Mr. García and all of them would have influenced his last-minute decision to exclude them from the will, although they did not believe it, it did happen that way.

In ‘Ventaneando’ they report that the reading of Andrés García’s will was carried out at the Acapulco notary and was attended by Margarita Portillo, Rosa María, Andrés’s sister, Leonardo García and Sandra Vale, his mother.

The estate was divided as follows:

Margarita Portillo- 25%

Andrés, son of Margarita- 25%

Andrés García Jr.- 25%

Rosa María García, sister of Andrés- 25%

Leonardo García and his mother Sandra Vale were left out of the will, in the last modification. Sandra Vale and Leonardo García were present at the reading of the will.

Andrea García, daughter of Andrés, had already been left out of the inheritance for several years, when there was a separation between them and they could not reconcile.

Daisy Lopez Portilo She declared that she hopes that her husband’s wishes will be respected, while Leonardo García refused to make statements upon leaving the notary.

