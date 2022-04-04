Smart working after the pandemic

The rules on smart working introduced following the pandemic emergency were extended at the end of June this year. The issue, however, is understanding what comes next. 37% of companies have already defined a policy for returning to work after this deadline, 32% are defining them while 30% are waiting to understand if there will be an evolution in the legislation before making a decision. But the die is cast and the remote working method has been metabolized by companies and workers.

So much so that approximately 58% of companies stated that they are finding it difficult to hire or retain employees if smart working is not guaranteed and over 88% confirmed that after 30 June the possibility of working in smart working and remotely will continue, compared to only 11% who expressed an intention to the contrary.

The perspective is the hybrid work between in-person and remote modalities: 38% of companies, in fact, stated that employees will be able to work remotely at least 2 days a week and 14% at least 1 day a week. In the other cases, with lower percentages, it ranges from 3 to 5 days up to a presence of only one day per month. This is the general picture that emerged from the survey by the AIDP Research Center directed by prof. Umberto Frigelli.

“The smart way of working has now entered our new working DNA and the data from our survey certify it unequivocally. The point today is no longer to answer the question of whether or not smart working is necessary but to understand, and in some way prefigure, an authentic model of smart and define a new balance between the different ways of working – explains Matilde Marandola, AIDP National President.

It is not just a question of working methods or norms, however, but it is also, and perhaps above all, a cultural issue. The redefinition of the traditional space-time boundaries of the organization of work presupposes an adaptation of the traditional concepts of work such as the issue of workers’ autonomy and responsibility in the face of less control. This is the data of our research, in this sense it is comforting when it is clear that 75% of companies will not set up remote control systems. This means that we are ready to seize the opportunities that the new job challenge poses for us “.

Companies tailored to smart work. Companies are changing organization and physiognomy to adapt to the new hybrid way of working. 30% have already restructured the physical spaces of the company to organize remote work and less physical presence. 27% are working on it. At the same time, 50% of the sample has already defined the minimum requirements for the suitability of private premises as a remote workplace for the purposes of protecting health and safety, and 22% envisaged it.

Also on the right to disconnect 42% of companies stated that guarantees have been introduced from this point of view, 36% are thinking about it. Furthermore, 46% intend to adopt specific suggestions and good practices for a better management of remote work such as: codes of conduct for timing and participation in video meetings, management of mail correspondence, and so on. The overwhelming majority, that is 75% of the interviewees, stated that they have no intention of adopting applications for remote control of work performance.

South working

A phenomenon that has spread during the pandemic is that of the return to the Southern regions of employees originating from these regions, from the northern and foreign branches of the companies, continuing to work remotely: it is the so-called south working which in the last 24 months concerned 27% of companies. The phenomenon mainly concerned graduates (approximately 93%), belonging to the age group between 18 and 35 years (59%), mainly men, 60.5% against 39.50% of women.

After June 30, 15% will allow employees originating in the southern regions to continue working in south working in the face of 58% of companies who expressed a negative opinion. 28%, on the other hand, are still thinking about it.

Individual bargaining prevails. Only 19% of companies have collective agreements for the regulation of smart working compared to 62% who stated that they have no agreements to do so. 19% are still in negotiations with the trade unions. From the point of view of the individual contract text on smart working to be signed with workers, 56% of companies have already prepared the text while 28% are working on it.

