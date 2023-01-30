Sarr came over from the Swedish Malmö FF to sc Heerenveen a year ago. In total, he played 35 official games for the Frisian team. In that he was eleven times accurate. Sarr has scored five times in the Premier League this season. On January 22, he scored twice against FC Groningen.

The Swedish youth international is looking forward to his move to Lyon. ,,I have known Olympique Lyon since I was very young. It is one of the biggest French clubs,” says Sarr. “I am very happy to sign here and hope to do my best to help the team achieve its goals. I can’t wait to get started and to meet my teammates and the supporters.”

Technical manager Ferry de Haan of sc Heerenveen regrets Sarr's departure. ,,Amin has managed to distinguish himself with goals and assists. We are therefore losing a very good player," says De Haan. "That's how we are as a club. We try to bring in good young players and then sell them. That worked out well with Amin. He has put himself in the spotlight here as a talented player and we have proved to be the right springboard for him."

Olympique Lyon is currently ninth in the French league.

